Hajj 2024: Special Package at Tk9.36 Lakhs and Reduced Cost for General Pilgrims

In a momentous announcement, the State Minister for Religious Affairs, Md Faridul Haque Khan, unveiled the details of the Hajj pilgrimage packages for 2024. Pilgrims will now have the option to choose a special Hajj package, priced at Tk9.36 lakh.

A Record Number of Pilgrims

A staggering total of 1,27,198 Bangladeshis will have the opportunity to embark on this sacred journey next year. Out of these, 10,198 devotees will be managed by the government, while the remaining 1,17,000 will be facilitated through private agencies.

Reduced Cost and Sooner Visa Processing

In a welcome relief for pilgrims, the cost of the general Hajj package has been reduced compared to last year. Adding to the good news, Saudi Arabia will commence issuing visas from 1 March.

Addressing Critical National Issues

The Bangladeshi parliament also addressed several pressing national issues, including river navigability and teen gangs in Dhaka. The State Minister for Shipping revealed that many rivers have lost their navigability, with Dhaka being the most severely affected division.

In response to this, the government is actively working on dredging operations and plans to dig 491 rivers to enhance the riverine communication system. This strategic move aims to restore the lost glory of Bangladesh's intricate network of waterways.

Opposition Chief Whip Mujibul Haque Chunnu brought to light the alarming issue of teen gangs wreaking havoc in Dhaka, causing murder and engaging in criminal activities. He underscored the urgent need for political and law enforcement intervention to safeguard the citizens' wellbeing.

Religious Affairs Minister Faridul Haque Khan, in his address, shed light on the challenges faced in determining a lower Hajj package rate. Fluctuating exchange rates and escalating expenses in accommodation and facilities in Makkah and Madinah have contributed to the complexities in fixing the package cost.

As Bangladesh moves forward, its leaders are steadfast in their commitment to addressing these critical issues and working towards the betterment of their nation.

With the Hajj pilgrimage packages for 2024 announced, thousands of devotees now eagerly await the opportunity to embark on this sacred journey.