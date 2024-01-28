Hajia Abibata to Petition NPP Over Alleged Electoral Malpractice in Yendi

On the heels of the parliamentary primaries in Yendi, Hajia Abibata Shanni Mahama Zakariah, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary aspirant, has voiced her intent to take her grievances to the National Executive Council of her party. She raised concerns of a tainted electoral process during an interview on Sankara Radio, accusing the current Member of Parliament for Yendi, Farouk Aliu Mahama, and his team of meddling with the vote count.

Allegations of Electoral Malpractice

During the interview, Hajia Abibata detailed an incident that cast a shadow over the integrity of the electoral process. According to her, ballots cast in her favor were intentionally concealed and destroyed by an official from the Electoral Commission. Despite her brother's efforts to bring this to light, the official initially denied any form of malpractice.

However, upon further inspection, the accused official was found with ballots and ink concealed within his jacket, lending credence to Hajia Abibata's allegations. She emphasized that such actions have undermined the transparency of the election, creating an environment of mistrust and suspicion.

Seeking Resolution Within Party Lines

As per the constitution of the NPP, Hajia Abibata is taking the initial step of petitioning within the party before resorting to any external measures. Her petition to the National Executive Council is expected to trigger an internal investigation by the party, shedding light on the allegations of electoral malpractice and providing a fair resolution.

The incident has highlighted the necessity for transparency in electoral processes, not just for the sake of the candidates, but also to maintain the faith of the public in democracy. Hajia Abibata's allegations and subsequent petition serves as a strong reminder of the need for accountability, fairness, and transparency in all aspects of the political process.