Haiti's Transitional Council Stalls Amid Capital Chaos, Gang Violence Intensifies

Port-au-Prince (AFP) - As Haiti grapples with escalating gang violence and political instability, the formation of a much-anticipated transitional governing body remains in limbo. The country's capital, Port-au-Prince, witnessed renewed attacks, including assaults on the airport and a high-ranking police official's residence. Amidst this turmoil, Haitians are anxiously awaiting the establishment of a transitional council, envisioned as a beacon of stability in a nation fraught with unrest.

Unrest in the Capital

Gang violence in Port-au-Prince has reached alarming levels, with criminal groups controlling significant portions of the city. The situation has exacerbated following Prime Minister Ariel Henry's announcement to resign, a decision propelled by the relentless violence. In response, the government extended an overnight curfew in an attempt to regain control. However, these measures have done little to curb the influence of gangs, leading to widespread fear and frustration among the residents.

Struggle for Consensus

The formation of the transitional governing council, supported by international entities such as CARICOM, the United Nations, and the United States, faces significant hurdles. Internal disagreements among Haitian political groups have stalled the nomination of members to this seven-person body. This deadlock underscores the deep-seated political divisions and challenges in achieving a unified approach to governance. Furthermore, the exclusion of groups involved in criminal activities or opposed to UN intervention has complicated the selection process.

International Response and Humanitarian Crisis

The international community, recognizing the gravity of Haiti's crisis, has pledged support and humanitarian aid. The United States announced an additional $25 million in aid, supplementing earlier contributions aimed at alleviating the dire humanitarian situation. Meanwhile, plans for a multinational peace force led by Kenya are on hold, awaiting the formation of a stable government. As the humanitarian situation teeters on the brink of famine, the urgency for a functional transitional council has never been greater.

Haiti's path to stability is fraught with obstacles, from internal political discord to the devastating impact of gang violence. The delay in establishing a transitional governing body not only prolongs the country's suffering but also complicates international efforts to provide much-needed aid and support.