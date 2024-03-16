Haiti's Power Vacuum: International Talks Aim to Dethrone Gangs Without Offering Clear Successors

As Haiti descends further into chaos, a pressing question looms over international efforts to stabilize the nation: who will fill the power vacuum if gangs are sidelined? Bob Rae, Canada's ambassador to the United Nations, underscores the absence of a straightforward successor to take control from the gangs, despite the formation of Haiti's new Presidential Council. This council faces monumental challenges in establishing legitimacy and authority amidst rampant violence and an under-resourced national police force.

Understanding the Crisis

Haiti's security dilemma is encapsulated by a stark imbalance: too many criminals and not enough law enforcement. The national police force is severely understaffed, and even with potential international support, the numbers fall short of making a significant impact. The capital, Port-au-Prince, experiences brief moments of calm, but the threat of gang retaliation against any international intervention looms large, complicating efforts to restore order.

Rae's Perspective on Gang Leaders

Among the most notorious figures in this crisis is Jimmy 'Barbecue' Cherizier, a former police officer turned gang leader. Rae dismisses Cherizier's portrayal as a defender of the poor, labeling him and his G9 alliance as severe threats to peace. Despite their promises, these gangs have been implicated in horrific acts of violence, complicating the narrative of gangs as mere protectors of disenfranchised communities.

The Road Ahead

The formation of the Presidential Council in Kingston, Jamaica, represents a glimmer of hope, yet the absence of gang representation underscores the challenges ahead. The council comprises various political and civil society members, aiming for a balanced governance structure. However, without addressing the root causes of gang power and violence, Haiti's path to stability remains fraught with uncertainty. The international community's next moves will be critical in shaping Haiti's future, with a delicate balance between intervention and respecting Haitian sovereignty.