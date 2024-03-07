Haiti's Descent into Chaos: Gangs Seize Control, Prime Minister's Return Thwarted

Amid spiraling violence in Haiti, gangs have taken unprecedented control over Port-au-Prince, igniting a political and humanitarian crisis. The turmoil, which began with the torching of police stations, has escalated rapidly, culminating in the paralysis of air traffic and preventing Prime Minister Ariel Henry's return. A coordinated assault on the city's infrastructure and the mass release of prisoners have intensified the country's descent into chaos.

Unfolding Crisis: Gangs vs. Government

The power vacuum in Haiti has deepened as gangs, led by former police officer Jimmy Chérizier, known as Barbecue, have mounted a full-scale rebellion against the interim government. With the international airport seized and key facilities under attack, the city's lifelines are cut, leaving its residents in a state of siege. The government's inability to respond effectively has left the door open for gang rule, with Chérizier positioning himself as the de facto leader amid the anarchy.

Humanitarian Emergency and Global Response

The consequences of the gang uprising are devastating. Over 15,000 people have been displaced, schools and hospitals are shuttered, and a looming humanitarian crisis threatens the population. The international community, including the United States, has called for a political solution, urging a transition to a new government capable of restoring order and security. Meanwhile, the United Nations Security Council, alarmed by the potential for civil war and genocide, is debating how to support Haiti in this critical juncture.