Haiti Security Forces Repel Central Bank Attack Amid Capital Gang Surge

Security forces in Haiti successfully thwarted an attack on the central bank, killing at least three assailants as gang violence escalates in Port-au-Prince, a bank employee disclosed Tuesday. This assault on the Bank of the Republic of Haiti (BRH), situated in the business district still under operation amidst the chaos, highlights the dire security situation in the capital.

Advertisment

Surge in Violence and Political Unrest

Over the past three weeks, Port-au-Prince has witnessed a significant uptick in gang-related activities, culminating in Monday's bold attack on the BRH. According to an anonymous bank employee, the attackers were met with fierce resistance from the bank's security personnel, backed by police and armed forces, resulting in three to four suspected criminals dead and a security guard injured. The incident underscores the increasing boldness of gangs in targeting key institutions amidst the political vacuum.

Political Turmoil and International Response

Advertisment

The escalation in violence comes at a tumultuous time for Haiti, following the raid and mass inmate release from a prison by armed groups demanding Prime Minister Ariel Henry's resignation. In a move to quell the unrest, Henry agreed last week to step aside for an interim government, with discussions ongoing to form a transitional council aimed at preparing the country for elections. The international community, including the United Nations and the United States, has urged for swift action towards stabilization, with the UN highlighting the urgent need for humanitarian support in the face of worsening conditions.

Impact on Services and Diplomatic Actions

The violence has not only threatened the safety of residents but also severely impacted public services. Electricite d'Haiti reported that at least four substations were destroyed, leaving several areas without power. Amidst these challenges, a curfew has been extended in the Ouest department, which includes Port-au-Prince.