H.D. Gowda Calls for Unity and PM Modi’s Intervention in Cauvery Dispute

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:32 am EST
H.D. Gowda Calls for Unity and PM Modi's Intervention in Cauvery Dispute

In a fervent appeal to the nation, former Indian Prime Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) party leader, H.D. Gowda, addressed the longstanding Cauvery water dispute between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, urging for united political action and direct intervention from the incumbent Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The press conference, held at the JD(S) party office, served as a platform for Gowda to express his concerns and strategies regarding the contentious issue.

The Cauvery Conundrum

The root of the dispute lies in the divergent demands of the two southern states of India over the water of the Cauvery river. Tamil Nadu has been insisting on the release of water, despite Karnataka grappling with its own water scarcity issues. Gowda highlighted the urgency of the situation, expressing frustration over the lack of firsthand investigation by the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) into Karnataka’s water reserves.

Political Unity and Modi’s Role

Gowda called for a bipartisan approach to this issue, urging all political parties to set aside their differences and bring the matter to Prime Minister Modi’s attention. He emphasized on Modi’s anticipated return to the prime ministerial position as a potential turning point for the resolution of this dispute. The former Prime Minister asserted his continued commitment to advocating for Karnataka’s rights in the Cauvery dispute.

Plan of Action

Gowda announced his intent to keep the issue alive in the Rajya Sabha and planned to raise it in the upcoming parliamentary session. His strategy includes seeking Modi’s direct intervention during his tenure in the Rajya Sabha. He also expressed concerns about the Mekedatu Project during a meeting of the Union Hydropower Ministry’s Standing Committee, emphasizing the need for a comprehensive consent for its progression and the shared benefits it can bring to both states.

