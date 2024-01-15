GXO Strategies' Director Criticizes Australian Foreign Minister's Decision to Skip Massacre Sites in Israel

In a recent interview with Sky News host Sharri Markson, Cameron Milner, Director of GXO Strategies, has vehemently criticized Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong's decision not to visit the sites of the October 7 massacre in Israel during her Middle East tour. Milner described Wong's choice as "appalling" and a "complete lack of judgement."

Wong's Alleged Pro-Palestinian Stance

Milner accused Wong of being deliberately calculated in her actions, suggesting her avoidance of the massacre sites stemmed from her alleged pro-Palestinian stance. Failing to visit the sites, in his view, was an evasion of acknowledging Israel's right to self-defense, which he regards as a fundamental principle.

Political Motivation?

Implications drawn from Milner's comments suggest a belief that Wong's actions are politically motivated and not in alignment with the support of Israel's self-defense. This accusation comes amidst controversial discussions surrounding Wong's Middle East tour where lawmakers and advocacy groups have expressed concern over the funneling of funds towards illegal Israeli settler activity in the West Bank.

Pressure from Various Quarters

Pressure has been mounting on Wong to visit the Israeli towns affected by Hamas attacks. Senator Wong is scheduled to meet with the Israeli families of hostages and survivors of the October 7 attacks, as well as Palestinians impacted by Israeli settler violence. Despite this, her decision to not visit the sites of Hamas attacks has been met with disappointment from Jewish groups in Australia.

Wong's Middle East tour is the first by an Australian foreign minister since 2016. It includes visits to Israel, Jordan, the Occupied Palestinian Territories, and the United Arab Emirates.