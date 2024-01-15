en English
International Affairs

GWL-Voices Highlights Gender Disparity in UN Leadership

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:24 am EST
GWL-Voices Highlights Gender Disparity in UN Leadership

In the halls of the United Nations (UN), an organization emblematic of human rights and gender equality, a significant disparity is evident. A recent analysis by the Women Leaders Voices for Change and Inclusion (GWL-Voices) sheds light on the glaring gender inequality within the UN’s leadership ranks since its inception in 1945. Astonishingly, in its nearly 80-year history, the UN has yet to see a woman assume the role of Secretary-General.

The Stark Disparity

The GWL-Voices analysis unveiled startling statistics: out of 382 leaders of 33 UN organizations, an overwhelming 87.7% have been men. That leaves a mere 12.3% of these leadership roles filled by women. The General Assembly, responsible for the annual election of leaders, has only seen a woman at its helm four times, with the presidency operating on a geographical rotation.

The 2016 Disappointment

The election of António Guterres as Secretary-General in 2016 was a particularly bitter pill to swallow for many. Notably, seven women had thrown their hats into the ring for the position, yet none emerged victorious. The selection of the Secretary-General is not simply a democratic process, but one swayed heavily by the political clout of the 15-member Security Council. Here, the veto power of the permanent members – China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, and the United States – assumes a critical role.

Advocacy for Change

GWL-Voices is not silent on this issue. The organization is actively advocating for a woman to be elected as the next Secretary-General. Lobbying efforts are already in full swing for the election following Guterres’ term, which concludes in 2026. Susana Malcorra, president and co-founder of GWL-Voices, underscores the importance of a woman leader at the UN, asserting that such a leader would bring fresh perspectives to global issues.

author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

