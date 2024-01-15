GWL-Voices Highlights Gender Disparity in UN Leadership

In the halls of the United Nations (UN), an organization emblematic of human rights and gender equality, a significant disparity is evident. A recent analysis by the Women Leaders Voices for Change and Inclusion (GWL-Voices) sheds light on the glaring gender inequality within the UN’s leadership ranks since its inception in 1945. Astonishingly, in its nearly 80-year history, the UN has yet to see a woman assume the role of Secretary-General.

The Stark Disparity

The GWL-Voices analysis unveiled startling statistics: out of 382 leaders of 33 UN organizations, an overwhelming 87.7% have been men. That leaves a mere 12.3% of these leadership roles filled by women. The General Assembly, responsible for the annual election of leaders, has only seen a woman at its helm four times, with the presidency operating on a geographical rotation.

The 2016 Disappointment

The election of António Guterres as Secretary-General in 2016 was a particularly bitter pill to swallow for many. Notably, seven women had thrown their hats into the ring for the position, yet none emerged victorious. The selection of the Secretary-General is not simply a democratic process, but one swayed heavily by the political clout of the 15-member Security Council. Here, the veto power of the permanent members – China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, and the United States – assumes a critical role.

Advocacy for Change

GWL-Voices is not silent on this issue. The organization is actively advocating for a woman to be elected as the next Secretary-General. Lobbying efforts are already in full swing for the election following Guterres’ term, which concludes in 2026. Susana Malcorra, president and co-founder of GWL-Voices, underscores the importance of a woman leader at the UN, asserting that such a leader would bring fresh perspectives to global issues.