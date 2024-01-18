GWL Voices Hosts Inaugural Madrid Event, Spotlighting Women in Geopolitics, Equality

On January 22nd and 23rd, 2024, the city of Madrid, Spain, will be home to an event of global significance. The GWL Voices organization is launching its 'Women's Turn to Reshape the Future: GWL Voices Dialogue,' its first annual dialogue event. The dialogue is a call to action, an invitation to redefine the global conversation on geopolitics and multilateral governance. It is an echo for a shift from a post-war worldview to one that comprehends the intricacies of a multipolar international context.

We live in an era defined by complex, interconnected crises. The GWL Voices Dialogue is focusing on the increasingly recognized essential role of women in these global geopolitics. The two-day conference aims to explore the world's pressing challenges through the lens of women's rights and gender equality. It will shed light on topics such as peace and security, climate change, technology, and the necessity of a new financial structure.

Women: The Pillars of Politics and Public Life

The GWL Voices Dialogue is not just a conference. It's a gathering, a confluence of women leaders, experts, academics, and practitioners. It is an affirmation of the importance of women's complete participation in politics and public life. The event underscores the strategic necessity of women's involvement - not merely for the sake of equality, but for the enhancement and legitimacy of international institutions and democratic processes.

The platform aspires to foster open conversations among diplomats, scholars, activists, entrepreneurs, and thought leaders. It is a conduit for networking opportunities and discussions designed to empower women to assume a more influential role in addressing global challenges. The GWL Voices Dialogue aims to embolden women to shape future narratives, to redefine the world as we know it, and to herald in an era of gender equality and empowered women.