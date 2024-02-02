Gwen Moore Votes Against Child Tax Credit Expansion: A Stand for America's Poorest

Rep. Gwen Moore, a Democrat from Milwaukee, known for her relentless advocacy for low-income children and families, recently voted against a tax package that proposed an expansion of the child tax credit. Her opposition to the nearly $80 billion tax package, which she has been a strong proponent of, was rooted in her belief that the bill failed to provide adequate support for the poorest families in America.

Moore's Opposition

Moore's main contention with the bill was its failure to fully provide the credit to the 'lowest, poorest of the poor children.' This vote was particularly significant given Moore's long-standing commitment to child support reform. Her decision to vote against a measure that seemingly aligns with her advocacy highlights her commitment to ensuring that legislation truly serves those most in need.

The Proposed Legislation

The legislation, which was negotiated by Reps. Jason Smith and Ron Wyden, passed the House with a 357-70 vote and is now headed for President Joe Biden's desk. The new measure aims to expand the child tax credit over a span of three years. It includes provisions for corporate tax credits and increases the refundable portion for low-income families. The bill is projected to alleviate the plight of around 400,000 children in its first year of enactment.

Criticism and Division

Despite its positive projection, the bill has been met with criticism for its perceived inability to do enough for the poorest families. Critics argue that the bill maintains work requirements and does not provide sufficient support for the lowest income families, thereby potentially leaving the poorest children worse off. The vote also divided Wisconsin's delegation, with some members expressing concerns that the bill is skewed in favor of businesses rather than families. They also raised concerns about the possibility of the bill benefiting illegal immigrants.