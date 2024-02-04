Guyana's Vice President Stands Firm on Investment of Oil Revenues Amid Criticisms

Amid mounting criticisms and a documentary by CNBC speculating on the potential for a 'resource curse' in Guyana, Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo has come forward to defend the government's strategy of investing oil revenues into the country's productive capacity. Critics have called out the perceived inadequacy of the Natural Resource Fund (NRF), with some even labelling it a 'slush fund'. Jagdeo, however, refutes these notions, asserting that the NRF operates on a transparent, formula-based system that is not influenced by the Finance Minister.

Looking Towards Norway's Example

Jagdeo draws comparisons to Norway, a country that took a decade after beginning oil production to establish a Sovereign Wealth Fund. He argues that Guyana has been proactive in setting up the NRF right from the start. The government's focus, according to Jagdeo, is on investing in sectors critical to long-term development such as education, health care, and infrastructure, with the ultimate aim of developing the workforce's capacity to sustainably create wealth.

Amendments to the NRF Act

Changes have been made to the NRF Act in December 2021 to enhance transparency and accountability. These amendments require annual parliamentary approval for fund withdrawals, adding another layer of scrutiny to the process. The recent Fiscal Enactments (Amendment) Bill 2024 has proposed an increase in withdrawal amounts from the NRF, suggesting a higher tiered percentage withdrawal system compared to the current formula.

The Origins and Future of NRF's Funds

The NRF's funds, held at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, originate from the Stabroek Block, where ExxonMobil and its partners are engaged in oil production. As production is expected to increase, the Vice President predicts that Guyana will soon be able to save over 90% of its annual revenues in the NRF, striking a balance between current spending and saving for future generations.