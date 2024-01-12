Guyana’s PPP Gears Up for 2025 Elections: A Strategic Approach

In a strategic move ahead of the forthcoming national and regional elections, Bharrat Jagdeo, a stalwart political figure of Guyana, has empowered government ministers to actively engage with the public and media. The initiative, aimed at promoting the achievements of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) over the last three years, suggests the party is gearing up for an electoral battle in November 2025.

PPP’s Strategic Approach

The PPP’s approach to the upcoming elections is characterized by continuous campaigning, leveraging its position and past activities. The party is also planning its long-delayed congress in May 2024, which is viewed as an integral part of its election campaign. Additionally, the party’s General Secretary, Bharrat Jagdeo, has defended the decision to replace a member of the Shadow Cabinet, indicating a focus on strengthening the party’s leadership and image.

Contrast with the Opposition

While the PPP is actively campaigning, the opposition parties, potentially including the PNC, AFC, or APNU, are said to be preoccupied with contesting the results of the 2020 elections. This approach, seen as a distraction from preparing for the 2025 elections, suggests a lack of readiness and focus on the part of the opposition. Moreover, the PPP has requested the Inter-American Human Rights Commission to withdraw its provisional measures for an Indigenous Indian community, an action that may be seen as an attempt to mitigate opposition scrutiny.

Key Issues to Monitor

Two key issues could influence the electoral landscape in the run-up to the 2025 elections. First, the progress of fraud cases from the previous elections could be used by the PPP to reinforce its narrative against the opposition. Second, the ‘Venezuelans for Votes’ (V4V) issue, perceived as a strategic move by Jagdeo to consolidate power, is likely to gain prominence. These factors, combined with the PPP’s proactive approach and the opposition’s current focus on past elections, suggest the PPP may have a significant advantage in the forthcoming electoral battle.