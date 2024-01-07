en English
Guyana

Guyana’s Political Past: A Barrier to National Unity and Democracy?

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 7, 2024 at 1:09 am EST
Guyana’s Political Past: A Barrier to National Unity and Democracy?

The political climate in Guyana, a South American nation with a rich yet tumultuous history, has long been characterized by division and conflict. This strife has its roots in the 1964 general elections – a turning point that continues to echo in the nation’s present-day politics. The international powers, namely the United States and Britain, chose their sides based on their interests, leaving an indelible mark on Guyana’s political landscape.

External Interference and its Consequences

The international preference was for Forbes Burnham over Cheddi Jagan – a decision that led to Burnham’s People’s National Congress (PNC) ruling the country for 28 years. This period was marred by rigged elections, human rights violations, and the suppression of opposition voices – a dark chapter in Guyana’s history that continues to have repercussions today.

Elder Hamilton Green’s Critique

Recently, Elder Hamilton Green, who held high-ranking positions during the PNC era, criticized the current People’s Progressive Party (PPP) government for what he perceives as undemocratic practices. However, his critique has been met with skepticism due to his failure to acknowledge the PNC’s own transgressions during its time in power.

PNC’s Undemocratic Actions

The PNC era was rife with malpractices that defied democratic norms. Elections were manipulated, media control was rampant, and the party interfered with trade unions and the judiciary, undermining the principles of democracy and separation of powers. The Guyana Defence Force too was politicized, with military officers pledging loyalty to Burnham and the PNC, compromising the integrity of the institution. Advancements in the police force were hinged on loyalty to the PNC, leading to a compromised law enforcement system.

A Barrier to National Unity and Robust Democracy

The lack of acknowledgment and truthful reckoning with the past is seen as an obstacle to establishing national unity and a robust democracy in Guyana. The nation’s journey towards unity and democratic strength is a complex one, with its past continuing to shape its present and future. As Guyana navigates its path forward, it must confront its past, acknowledge past wrongs, and work towards a more inclusive and democratic future.

Guyana Human Rights Politics
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

