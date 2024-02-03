Guyana's National Assembly Approves Ministry's Budget Amid Minister's Evasive Responses

The National Assembly of Guyana recently passed a budget of $23.4 billion for the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development. This comes despite new Minister Sonia Parag's evasion of detailed queries regarding budgetary allocation during the Consideration of Budget 2024 Estimates.

Opposition MP Ganesh Mahipaul brought up concerns regarding the disparities in pay and workdays between Community Enhancement Workers and National Pathway Workers. Both groups earn $40,000, but the amount of work required differs significantly. In response, Minister Parag provided elusive answers, stressing the difference in qualifications for the two roles and the distinct aspects of the programs.

Mahipaul also inquired about specific allocations for the refurbishment of various markets across the country. Minister Parag, after persistent questioning, unveiled a $192 million allocation for the Charity Market. However, she failed to provide detailed figures for spending on other markets, including the Mon Repos and Parika Markets.

Substantial Budget Allocations

As part of the Ministry's substantial budget, allocations were made for furniture and equipment, Sustainable Livelihood and Entrepreneurial Development projects, solid waste management interventions, and capital subventions for municipalities and Neighbourhood Democratic Councils.

The budget approval comes amid scrutiny of Minister Parag's responses and evasiveness, especially concerning the completion of the Kato Secondary School dormitory in Region Eight. Along with this, the Minister of Education, Priya Manikchand, briefed the committee on measures being taken to enhance student safety in the wake of a dormitory fire tragedy.