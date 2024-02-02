Guyana's National Assembly Approves $100.5 Billion Budget for Water and Housing Development

The National Assembly of Guyana has recently given the green light to a substantial budget of $100.5 billion, earmarked explicitly for the enhancement of the country's water and housing sectors. This approval comes on the heels of deliberations by the Committee of Supply on the Budget 2024 estimates, marking a milestone in Guyana's developmental journey.

A major chunk of this budget, a whopping $76.517 billion, is reserved for various housing development initiatives. This includes significant highway projects such as Eccles to Diamond and Great Diamond to Craig, alongside comprehensive infrastructural works. The infrastructural projects encompass road and bridge construction, water distribution, electrical networks, and land preparation in housing areas.

Opposition and Government Dialogue

In the course of discussions, Opposition MP Annette Ferguson raised pertinent questions regarding the continuation of the Eccles Landfill Road. To this, the Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, provided assurance that the budget includes provisions for this project. This dialogue between opposition and government representatives underscores the commitment to transparency and accountability in the governance of public funds.

For water service expansion and management, a significant allocation of $20.57 billion will fund numerous projects. These include the construction of Water Treatment Plants, conveying systems from Hope Canal, transmission mains, and a non-revenue water action plan. The hinterland water supply program is poised to receive $1.5 billion for the introduction of new wells and system upgrades. Simultaneously, $14 billion is designated for coastal water supply improvements, featuring a new well at Lima and several regional water treatment plants.

Moreover, another $304 million has been allocated for the finalization of the new Housing Ministry office, which has already seen considerable construction progress. This multi-faceted budget aims to significantly advance the water and housing sectors, furthering Guyana's national development.