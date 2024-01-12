en English
Elections

Guyana’s Attorney General Alarmed by Delay in Election Fraud Trials

By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 11, 2024 at 8:54 pm EST
Guyana’s Attorney General Alarmed by Delay in Election Fraud Trials

In a recent turn of events, the Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs of Guyana, Anil Nandlall, raised his concern over the delay in setting trial dates for the accused former officials of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM). These individuals stand accused of fraud during the 2020 general and regional elections.

Questioning the Delay

Nandlall voiced his dissatisfaction with the magistrates’ reasons for not proceeding with the trials, a situation he deems as rooted in unsubstantiated reasoning. The Director of Public Prosecutions, Shalimar Hack, had earlier requested the assignment of magistrates to these cases, to ensure their conclusion. Nandlall, serving as justice minister, took note of the repeated recusals by magistrates and underscored that the public should harbor concerns about this situation.

Charges Against Notable Figures

The individuals facing charges include former GECOM Chief Election Officer Keith Lowenfield, Deputy Chief Elections Officer Roxanne Myers, and other officials and members of the People’s National Congress Reform party. The Attorney General reassured that the charges, which exceed 30 in number, were based on alleged election misconduct that has been internationally condemned, and not driven by political motives.

A Call for Openness and Scrutiny

Nandlall also stressed the need for enhanced openness and scrutiny, especially concerning individuals on the public payroll. He asserted that facts were being presented without attributing ulterior motives. A Presidential Commission of Inquiry was established to delve into the elections, but testimony was hampered by the refusal of certain individuals, citing ongoing criminal proceedings as their rationale.

In the wake of this situation, the Attorney General also reassured neighboring Venezuela that there is no plan for the U.S. to establish a military base in Guyana. He further sought assistance from the U.S. to bolster Guyana’s defense capabilities, an affirmation that speaks to the country’s commitment to maintaining sovereignty and political stability amidst the unfolding scenario.

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

