Guyana’s AFC Calls for More Scrutiny Time for Trillion-Dollar Budget 2024

As Guyana prepares for the 2024 budget presentation, the Alliance For Change (AFC) is sounding a call to arms. Their demand? More time to scrutinize the country’s first trillion-dollar fiscal plan. Juretha Fernandes, Shadow Finance Minister, argues that the sheer magnitude of this budget necessitates a more comprehensive review process.

Pushing for More Thorough Examination

In a recent press conference, Fernandes made a case for the need for an extended review period. The current allocation of 10 minutes per constitutional agency, she argues, is grossly insufficient. Instead, Fernandes suggests a minimum of 30 minutes per agency, with an ideal of two and a half hours for a thorough examination. This rigorous approach, she believes, will enable a more accurate assessment of each agency’s budget and ensure a more equitable distribution of the nation’s resources.

Criticism of Current Financial Management

Fernandes did not hold back in her critique of the current government’s financial management. She expressed disappointment and concern over the lack of tangible benefits accruing to ordinary citizens from previous budgets. The Shadow Finance Minister emphasized the need for a budget that meets the expectations and demands of the Guyanese people, rather than one that simply ticks off bureaucratic boxes.

Expectations for Budget 2024

Not stopping at criticism, Fernandes also outlined a 13-point list of expectations for the new budget. These demands span a range of areas, from free education from nursery to university, an increased income tax threshold, a hike in minimum wage, a reduction in VAT, to a boosted old age pension. Additionally, she called for more funding for the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), investments in public transportation, and support for first-time home builders.

The call from the opposition comes at a pivotal time, as the country gears up for the presentation of the budget, a key financial document that will set the tone for government spending and priorities in the coming year. While the stakes are high, the ensuing discussion and debate promise to be a litmus test for the country’s commitment to transparency, accountability, and equitable growth.