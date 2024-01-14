en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Guyana

Guyana’s AFC Calls for More Scrutiny Time for Trillion-Dollar Budget 2024

author
By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 14, 2024 at 1:04 am EST
Guyana’s AFC Calls for More Scrutiny Time for Trillion-Dollar Budget 2024

As Guyana prepares for the 2024 budget presentation, the Alliance For Change (AFC) is sounding a call to arms. Their demand? More time to scrutinize the country’s first trillion-dollar fiscal plan. Juretha Fernandes, Shadow Finance Minister, argues that the sheer magnitude of this budget necessitates a more comprehensive review process.

Pushing for More Thorough Examination

In a recent press conference, Fernandes made a case for the need for an extended review period. The current allocation of 10 minutes per constitutional agency, she argues, is grossly insufficient. Instead, Fernandes suggests a minimum of 30 minutes per agency, with an ideal of two and a half hours for a thorough examination. This rigorous approach, she believes, will enable a more accurate assessment of each agency’s budget and ensure a more equitable distribution of the nation’s resources.

Criticism of Current Financial Management

Fernandes did not hold back in her critique of the current government’s financial management. She expressed disappointment and concern over the lack of tangible benefits accruing to ordinary citizens from previous budgets. The Shadow Finance Minister emphasized the need for a budget that meets the expectations and demands of the Guyanese people, rather than one that simply ticks off bureaucratic boxes.

Expectations for Budget 2024

Not stopping at criticism, Fernandes also outlined a 13-point list of expectations for the new budget. These demands span a range of areas, from free education from nursery to university, an increased income tax threshold, a hike in minimum wage, a reduction in VAT, to a boosted old age pension. Additionally, she called for more funding for the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), investments in public transportation, and support for first-time home builders.

The call from the opposition comes at a pivotal time, as the country gears up for the presentation of the budget, a key financial document that will set the tone for government spending and priorities in the coming year. While the stakes are high, the ensuing discussion and debate promise to be a litmus test for the country’s commitment to transparency, accountability, and equitable growth.

0
Guyana Politics
author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Guyana

See more
8 seconds ago
Guyana Civil Aviation Authority Grapples with Mass Staff Exodus
The Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), a pivotal institution in the aviation industry, is grappling with a significant exodus of employees from its Air Traffic Services department. A total of twenty employees have tendered their resignations in the past year, with more anticipated to follow suit, eyeing opportunities abroad. Reasons for the Exodus The mass
Guyana Civil Aviation Authority Grapples with Mass Staff Exodus
Guyana Plans to Increase Land Titles for Indigenous Communities Amid Mining Controversy
2 mins ago
Guyana Plans to Increase Land Titles for Indigenous Communities Amid Mining Controversy
Suddie Hospital Commissions Expanded Neonatal Intensive Care Unit
4 mins ago
Suddie Hospital Commissions Expanded Neonatal Intensive Care Unit
Finance Minister Unveils People-Centered 2024 Budget for Guyana
1 min ago
Finance Minister Unveils People-Centered 2024 Budget for Guyana
Tragic Canoeing Incident Presumed to Claim Life in the North West District
2 mins ago
Tragic Canoeing Incident Presumed to Claim Life in the North West District
Major Drug Bust in Crabwood Creek: 204 Pounds of Cannabis Seized
2 mins ago
Major Drug Bust in Crabwood Creek: 204 Pounds of Cannabis Seized
Latest Headlines
World News
McClain Lady Tigers Triumph Over Miami Trace Lady Panthers in a Thrilling Match
5 seconds
McClain Lady Tigers Triumph Over Miami Trace Lady Panthers in a Thrilling Match
Tailor by Day, Dreamer by Night: Asad Naqib Khan's Pursuit of Bodybuilding
23 seconds
Tailor by Day, Dreamer by Night: Asad Naqib Khan's Pursuit of Bodybuilding
Exotic Animal Races at Fair Grounds: A Unique Racing Experience
26 seconds
Exotic Animal Races at Fair Grounds: A Unique Racing Experience
Chris Christie Bows Out of Presidential Race
30 seconds
Chris Christie Bows Out of Presidential Race
Ex-MP Accuses Government of Penalizing Indigenous People by Halting Mining Operations
44 seconds
Ex-MP Accuses Government of Penalizing Indigenous People by Halting Mining Operations
Threatening Phone Calls Lead to FIR: Singh and BJP MP Targeted
52 seconds
Threatening Phone Calls Lead to FIR: Singh and BJP MP Targeted
Record-breaking Performances Kick-off Indoor Season at UW Indoor Preview
1 min
Record-breaking Performances Kick-off Indoor Season at UW Indoor Preview
Finance Minister Unveils People-Centered 2024 Budget for Guyana
1 min
Finance Minister Unveils People-Centered 2024 Budget for Guyana
UNH Triumphs in Shootout Victory Against 13th Ranked Boston College
2 mins
UNH Triumphs in Shootout Victory Against 13th Ranked Boston College
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
2 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
2 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
2 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
2 hours
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
7 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
7 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
7 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
7 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app