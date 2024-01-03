en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

Guyana’s 2024 Vision: President Irfaan Ali Unveils Major Infrastructure and Development Projects

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:21 am EST
Guyana’s 2024 Vision: President Irfaan Ali Unveils Major Infrastructure and Development Projects

President Ali’s Infrastructure and Development Vision for 2024

In a televised address, President Irfaan Ali of Guyana, made an impactful announcement about the initiation of several key infrastructure and development projects, marking the start of his administration’s plans for 2024. The president’s speech emphasized the importance of these projects, which are to begin in the very first week of the year, underlining the administration’s commitment to swift progress and development.

Among the significant steps to be undertaken throughout the week include the signing of the contract for the construction of the Wismar Bridge, the groundbreaking ceremony for the New Amsterdam Hospital, and the release of Requests for Proposals (RFPs) for national gas projects.

Opposition’s Reaction to Government’s Plan

Despite the government’s ambitious plans, Opposition Leader Aubrey Norton criticized the administration for not effectively addressing the increasing poverty and inequality in the country. He argued that the government was not easing the burden on the people despite the hardships they had faced in 2023.

Healthcare Infrastructure: A Priority

Under President Ali’s administration, the healthcare sector is also receiving significant attention. The construction of the Little Diamond Regional Hospital is well-advanced, with an expected completion date by the end of 2024. This project is a part of a grander vision to build six regional facilities across the country to improve access and quality of healthcare services.

Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony, visited the construction site and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to building a world-class healthcare system. The hospital, upon completion, will cater to a wide range of medical needs for approximately 40,000 residents in the community and neighbouring areas.

In essence, the administration’s new projects, as announced by President Ali, embody a comprehensive plan to advance the country’s infrastructure, enhance public services, and improve the quality of life for its citizens.

0
Politics
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Fugitive Criminal Taunts Gardaí on Social Media After Escaping Custody

By BNN Correspondents

Niger State's Alcohol Ban Sparks National Debate on Fiscal Federalism in Nigeria

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Driver Sentenced to Ten Months for Causing Pedestrian's Death by Careless Driving

By Geeta Pillai

Sister of North Korean leader Critiques South Korean President, Praises Predecessor

By Nitish Verma

Senator 'Bong' Go Extends Aid to Displaced Workers, Advocates for Heal ...
@Health · 6 mins
Senator 'Bong' Go Extends Aid to Displaced Workers, Advocates for Heal ...
heart comment 0
Echoes of Accountability: Nehawu’s Call for Justice Over South Africa’s Parliament Fire

By Mazhar Abbas

Echoes of Accountability: Nehawu's Call for Justice Over South Africa's Parliament Fire
Windrush Scandal Continues: A Plea for Judicial Review in Elderly Man’s Case

By Justice Nwafor

Windrush Scandal Continues: A Plea for Judicial Review in Elderly Man's Case
Kashmiri Organizations Call on UN to Address Right to Self-Determination

By Rafia Tasleem

Kashmiri Organizations Call on UN to Address Right to Self-Determination
The 2024 U.S. Presidential Election: Trump Leads Republican Race Amid Legal Challenges

By BNN Correspondents

The 2024 U.S. Presidential Election: Trump Leads Republican Race Amid Legal Challenges
Latest Headlines
World News
Sequana Medical Earns Reimbursement Codes for Alfapump System
49 seconds
Sequana Medical Earns Reimbursement Codes for Alfapump System
A Sister's Sacrifice: The Ripple Effect of Organ Donation in Colorado
58 seconds
A Sister's Sacrifice: The Ripple Effect of Organ Donation in Colorado
ESPN Apologizes for Airing Video Clip Featuring Woman Baring Breast During Sugar Bowl
1 min
ESPN Apologizes for Airing Video Clip Featuring Woman Baring Breast During Sugar Bowl
Anticipation Mounts for the Arthur Odera Volleyball Tournament
1 min
Anticipation Mounts for the Arthur Odera Volleyball Tournament
International Mind-Body Wellness Day: Experts Highlight Holistic Health
1 min
International Mind-Body Wellness Day: Experts Highlight Holistic Health
Victoria Royals Clinch Thrilling Overtime Victory: A Resilient Comeback Story
1 min
Victoria Royals Clinch Thrilling Overtime Victory: A Resilient Comeback Story
Shrewsbury Town Defies Odds with Victory Over Fleetwood Town
2 mins
Shrewsbury Town Defies Odds with Victory Over Fleetwood Town
Indian City with Highest TB Rate Launches Specialized MD Programme
2 mins
Indian City with Highest TB Rate Launches Specialized MD Programme
Malaysia Intensifies Efforts to Enhance Occupational Safety Following Recent Fatalities
2 mins
Malaysia Intensifies Efforts to Enhance Occupational Safety Following Recent Fatalities
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
2 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
4 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
4 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
4 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
5 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
7 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
7 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
7 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
7 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app