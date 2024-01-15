en English
Guyana

Guyana’s 2024 Budget: A Call for Prioritizing People Over Projects

By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:01 am EST
Guyana’s 2024 Budget: A Call for Prioritizing People Over Projects

As the clock ticks down to Guyana’s 2024 national budget announcement, it is crucial to reflect on the expectations managing and the implications for the Guyanese people. Despite the nation’s wealth—ranking as the 10th richest country globally—there’s a stark disparity evident in the lives of its citizens. Approximately half of the population grapples with food insecurity, a glaring contradiction to the nation’s economic standing.

Misaligned Priorities?

In a critical examination of the government’s past budget allocations, a disturbing trend emerges. The focus seems to lean heavily towards infrastructure, with direct aid to citizens—particularly those struggling with the cost of living—seemingly an afterthought. This approach to poverty reduction doesn’t match the reality of everyday Guyanese, many of whom are more concerned with putting food on the table than the next big construction project.

Addressing the Cost-of-Living Crisis

To address the ongoing cost-of-living crisis, the government needs to shift its priorities. Suggestions include reducing the Value-Added Tax (VAT) to 10%, increasing the income threshold for tax relief, and introducing Child Tax Credits and exemptions for dependents. These measures could provide immediate relief for families struggling to make ends meet.

Supporting the Elderly and Working Class

Additionally, a substantial increase in Old Age Pensions could alleviate the financial strain on Guyana’s elderly population. Tying Cost Of Living Adjustments (COLA) to wages would ensure that workers’ earnings keep pace with inflation. Allowing for mortgage interest deductions could also provide much-needed relief for homeowners.

The impending budget announcement offers the government a chance to demonstrate that they are prioritizing people’s needs above all else. However, based on past allocations, there’s a degree of skepticism about whether the budget will truly impact the everyday lives of Guyanese citizens. It remains to be seen if this skepticism will be justified or if the government will seize this opportunity to make a real difference.

Guyana Politics
Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

