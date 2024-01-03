en English
Guyana

Guyana President Announces Cabinet Reshuffle: Shifts in Public Service and Local Government

By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:04 pm EST
Guyana President Announces Cabinet Reshuffle: Shifts in Public Service and Local Government

In a significant development in Guyana’s political landscape, President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali has carried out a cabinet reshuffle, impacting the portfolios of the Minister of Public Service and the Minister of Local Government. The announcement was made during a Facebook address to the nation, signaling a strategic change in leadership roles within the government.

Sonia Parag: From Public Service to Local Government

Sonia Parag, who was instrumental in her role as the Minister of Public Service, has been appointed as the new Minister of Local Government. Parag’s appointment fills a vacuum created following the resignation of the previous Minister, Nigel Dharamlall. Dharamlall’s exit from his role last year was marred by a contentious rape investigation, leaving the position vacant until now.

Dr. Ashni Singh: A New Role Amidst Financial Responsibilities

The reshuffling has also resulted in a change in the portfolio of Dr. Ashni Singh. An experienced figure in the political arena, Singh currently holds the position of the Senior Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance. Following Parag’s move to the Local Government, Singh will now also oversee the responsibilities of the Public Service portfolio, adding to his existing financial duties within the government.

An Evolving Political Landscape

This reshuffle marks a notable shift in Guyana’s political scenario. The President’s move signals strategic planning and reinforces the government’s commitment to efficient governance. As the newly appointed ministers take on their roles, the nation awaits the impact of these changes on the local government and public service sectors.

Guyana Politics
Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

