Guyana Bolsters Documentation Process Amid Influx of Venezuelan Migrants

The Guyanese Government, under the leadership of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance Minister Gail Teixeira, has made a firm commitment to bolster mechanisms that document Venezuelan migrants entering the country. This strategic move comes in the wake of concerns surrounding the increasing influx of migrants and the status of their citizenship.

Teixeira Addresses Accusations and Citizenship Process

In a recent press conference, Teixeira tackled the contentious issue of citizenship and potential implications on the upcoming 2025 elections. She vehemently refuted opposition accusations that the government is offering citizenship to Venezuelan migrants as a means to gain electoral advantages. Describing these allegations as baseless, Teixeira outlined the existing citizenship process in Guyana. According to the current law, to acquire Guyanese citizenship, a migrant must either have lived in the country for five consecutive years or be married to a Guyanese citizen.

Proposed Review of Citizenship Procedures

In light of the situation, the minister proposed a thorough review of the citizenship procedures, especially those pertaining to marriage. She suggested the introduction of a mandatory one-year cohabitation period for married couples before they are eligible to apply for citizenship. However, she emphasized that even under current rules, applicants undergo rigorous background checks and community visits, which take about a year to complete.

Government’s Stance on Venezuelan Migrants

Teixeira made it clear that citizenship in Guyana is not a matter taken lightly, and Venezuelans, like Commonwealth citizens, are only allowed to vote after they have either been naturalized or resided in the country for a year. The government continues to maintain a sympathetic stance on the issue, recognizing the return of Guyanese-born citizens and those with Guyanese heritage. The minister’s statement comes amidst ongoing tensions with Venezuela, particularly over the disputed territory of Essequibo.