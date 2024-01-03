Guntur Municipal Corporation Announces Schedule for Voter List Objections

In a significant development, Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) Commissioner, Kirthi Chekuri, has announced the timeline for addressing objections to the voter list released by the Election Commission. The window for submitting objections will remain open until December 9, with a commitment from the administration to resolve all petitions by January 12. The final voter list, after considering all objections and revisions, will be published on January 22.

Meeting at GMC Council Hall

The announcement came during a meeting at the GMC Council Hall that was attended by Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs) and representatives from various political parties. The purpose of this meeting was to ensure a smooth and transparent electoral process. An action plan has been unveiled to ensure diligent inquiries into complaints and objections regarding the draft voter list.

Stressing on Accountability

Moreover, Chekuri emphasized the importance of justifying any rejections of vote applications submitted through Form-6. He warned that officials might face repercussions for unwarranted rejections, thereby instilling a sense of accountability and rigor in the electoral process. The meeting was also attended by GMC additional commissioner K Lakshmi Siva Jyothi, AERO A Srinivasa Rao, and various political party representatives.

Political Developments

In other political developments, YSR Congress party president and Andhra Pradesh chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy released the second list of candidates for the forthcoming Lok Sabha and state assembly elections, leading to a major reshuffle of candidates. Four sitting MPs were replaced, and several MLA candidates were named for different constituencies. YSRCP also released a second list of party in-charges for both Lok Sabha and Assembly constituencies in Guntur. This move is seen as a strategic endeavor by YS Jagan to ensure diverse representation from all sections of society in the upcoming elections.