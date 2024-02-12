Gun Violence Advocates Unite Against Trump and NRA at Biden-Harris Campaign Event

Gun Violence Prevention Advocates Rally Against Trump and NRA at Biden-Harris Campaign Event

In a powerful display of unity, Wisconsin Democrats and gun violence prevention advocates came together to criticize Donald Trump for putting the NRA over the safety of Wisconsinites. The event, organized by the Biden-Harris 2024 reelection campaign, saw impassioned speeches from U.S. Senator John Fetterman of Pennsylvania and U.S. Representative Maxwell Frost of Florida.

Fetterman: "Jamboree for Gun Nuts"

Fetterman didn't mince words when addressing the NRA's recent event with former President Trump. He lambasted the gathering as a "jamboree for gun nuts," highlighting the organization's continued prioritization of guns over people's lives. Fetterman's bold stance resonated with the crowd, who shared his frustration over the lack of progress on common-sense gun safety reforms.

Frost: Republican Politicians "Value Campaign Contributions More Than Students' Lives"

Maxwell Frost, who ran for office in response to school shootings, accused Republican politicians, including Trump, of valuing campaign contributions more than students' lives. Frost's poignant remarks underscored the urgent need for change in a political landscape where special interests often take precedence over public safety.

Kimberly Mata Rubio's Heartfelt Plea

Kimberly Mata Rubio, whose daughter was tragically killed in a school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, shared her emotional encounter with President Biden. She spoke about his empathy towards her family's loss and his commitment to enacting meaningful gun reform. The crowd listened intently, with many moved to tears by her story.

Frost also signed a letter urging President Biden to direct the Department of Justice to review the interpretation of the Tiahrt Amendment, which restricts the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms from releasing information from its firearms trace database. This call to action underscores the ongoing efforts to hold those responsible for gun violence accountable and to prevent future tragedies.

As individuals across Wisconsin gathered to reject Trump's dangerous agenda and demand common-sense gun safety reforms, it became clear that this issue is not just about politics – it's about people's lives.

In the face of unspeakable tragedy, advocates like Fetterman, Frost, and Mata Rubio are leading the charge for change. Their unwavering commitment to gun violence prevention sends a resounding message: enough is enough.