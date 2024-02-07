Gun Rights Group Demands Senate Probe into Treasury's Firearm Transaction Monitoring

Gun Owners of America (GOA), a prominent gun rights organization representing over two million members, is urging senators to scrutinize Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen. The nub of their concern revolves around the alleged privacy infringements linked to monitoring gun transactions.

GOA Takes Action

Prior to Yellen's scheduled testimony before the Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee, GOA sent a letter. The document expressed apprehension over federal investigators requesting banks to sift through customer transactions for terms associated with the firearms industry.

FinCEN's Role

The Treasury Department's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) had previously issued materials to financial establishments. These contained suggested search terms and Merchant Category Codes to identify transactions for federal law enforcement purposes, including potential active shooters and terrorists. The list of search parameters included politically-charged terms like 'Trump', 'MAGA', and the names of companies in the firearm industry.

Concern for Civil Liberties

The GOA's letter underscored the practice of instructing financial institutions to flag potential firearm transactions. This could result in a de facto database of gun owners, a significant concern for privacy advocates. The organization brought to light the issue of Bank of America voluntarily handing over transaction data to the FBI following the January 6 Capitol riot and the ATF's new rule necessitating the indefinite maintenance of purchase records.

GOA called on senators to interrogate Yellen about the accumulation of Americans' personal firearm transactions and the safeguards in place to protect civil liberties. The organization's push for transparency and protection of privacy rights highlights the ongoing tension between law enforcement needs and individual freedoms in a digitized society.