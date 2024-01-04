Gujarat’s CM Criticizes Municipal Inefficiencies, Gift City Grabs Attention, & Political Influence Shifts South

Gujarat’s Chief Minister, Bhupendra Patel, recently took the municipal authorities of Gandhinagar to task over their inefficient approach to infrastructure development, particularly the practice of constructing roads only to later tear them up for sewerage projects. This critique was voiced during a cheque distribution event involving a significant Rs 2,084 crore fund dedicated to town development. The chief minister emphasized the importance of proper planning in project execution, assuring that well-planned projects would receive the necessary funding.

Criticism of Municipal Inefficiencies

Patel’s critique of municipal authorities was not limited to infrastructure development alone. He also pointed out issues of favoritism in project prioritization, which often seemed to be influenced by political considerations rather than objective assessments of necessity and efficacy. He urged the authorities to move away from such practices and focus on the needs of the populace.

Increased Attention to Gift City

Meanwhile, Gift City, a project in Gandhinagar that began during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s tenure as Chief Minister, has been gaining increased attention. This follows the relaxation of a previously imposed liquor ban. PK Mishra, the Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, has been assigned oversight responsibilities for Gift City, fuelling speculation about his deepening involvement and the project’s future prospects. The aim is to elevate Gift City to the status of a global economic hub.

Shift in Political Influence

In addition to these developments, there has been a noticeable shift in political influence within the state. Traditionally, the Saurashtra zone has been a dominant force, but there are signs that South Gujarat is emerging as a new power center. This shift is evidenced by the appointment of C.R. Patil, from South Gujarat’s Navsari, as the BJP state president. It is further underscored by the recent transfer of three IAS officers with a focus on Surat City, indicating the increasing political significance of this region.