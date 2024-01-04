en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Gujarat’s CM Criticizes Municipal Inefficiencies, Gift City Grabs Attention, & Political Influence Shifts South

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:02 pm EST
Gujarat’s CM Criticizes Municipal Inefficiencies, Gift City Grabs Attention, & Political Influence Shifts South

Gujarat’s Chief Minister, Bhupendra Patel, recently took the municipal authorities of Gandhinagar to task over their inefficient approach to infrastructure development, particularly the practice of constructing roads only to later tear them up for sewerage projects. This critique was voiced during a cheque distribution event involving a significant Rs 2,084 crore fund dedicated to town development. The chief minister emphasized the importance of proper planning in project execution, assuring that well-planned projects would receive the necessary funding.

Criticism of Municipal Inefficiencies

Patel’s critique of municipal authorities was not limited to infrastructure development alone. He also pointed out issues of favoritism in project prioritization, which often seemed to be influenced by political considerations rather than objective assessments of necessity and efficacy. He urged the authorities to move away from such practices and focus on the needs of the populace.

Increased Attention to Gift City

Meanwhile, Gift City, a project in Gandhinagar that began during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s tenure as Chief Minister, has been gaining increased attention. This follows the relaxation of a previously imposed liquor ban. PK Mishra, the Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, has been assigned oversight responsibilities for Gift City, fuelling speculation about his deepening involvement and the project’s future prospects. The aim is to elevate Gift City to the status of a global economic hub.

Shift in Political Influence

In addition to these developments, there has been a noticeable shift in political influence within the state. Traditionally, the Saurashtra zone has been a dominant force, but there are signs that South Gujarat is emerging as a new power center. This shift is evidenced by the appointment of C.R. Patil, from South Gujarat’s Navsari, as the BJP state president. It is further underscored by the recent transfer of three IAS officers with a focus on Surat City, indicating the increasing political significance of this region.

0
India Politics
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

India

See more
37 seconds ago
University of Jammu Emphasizes Academic Excellence and Infrastructure Development: A Glimpse into the Future
The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Jammu, Prof. Umesh Rai, along with key university officials, met with senior media members, unveiling a series of ambitious initiatives aimed at achieving academic excellence and enhancing student success. The interaction underscored the university’s dedication to fostering an academically vibrant environment, bolstered by rigorous research, robust industry partnerships, and
University of Jammu Emphasizes Academic Excellence and Infrastructure Development: A Glimpse into the Future
Double-Lane Road to Connect Border Village Niti in Uttarakhand by October
5 mins ago
Double-Lane Road to Connect Border Village Niti in Uttarakhand by October
Guest Lecturers Detained in Bengaluru: A Call for Job Regularization Echoes
6 mins ago
Guest Lecturers Detained in Bengaluru: A Call for Job Regularization Echoes
Jammu and Kashmir Police Nabs Two Inter-State Drug Peddlers
1 min ago
Jammu and Kashmir Police Nabs Two Inter-State Drug Peddlers
Jammu District Congress Committee Meeting: A Call for Change
1 min ago
Jammu District Congress Committee Meeting: A Call for Change
Kolkata Metro Expands Paper-Based QR Code Ticketing to Salt Lake Sector V Station
1 min ago
Kolkata Metro Expands Paper-Based QR Code Ticketing to Salt Lake Sector V Station
Latest Headlines
World News
Public Health Vending Machines: An Innovative Lifeline in Taylor County
13 seconds
Public Health Vending Machines: An Innovative Lifeline in Taylor County
Severn Basketball Triumphs Over St. Mary's in Historic Victory
51 seconds
Severn Basketball Triumphs Over St. Mary's in Historic Victory
Healthcare Boost for Journalists: Full Medical Discount Restored at Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology
56 seconds
Healthcare Boost for Journalists: Full Medical Discount Restored at Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology
Alabama's Nick Saban Perceived as Arrogant by Top Recruits: Report
59 seconds
Alabama's Nick Saban Perceived as Arrogant by Top Recruits: Report
Jammu District Congress Committee Meeting: A Call for Change
1 min
Jammu District Congress Committee Meeting: A Call for Change
From Gridiron Glory to Keeping the Peace: James Gmiter's Transition into Law Enforcement
1 min
From Gridiron Glory to Keeping the Peace: James Gmiter's Transition into Law Enforcement
Basdeo Panday: A Multifaceted Leader Remembered
1 min
Basdeo Panday: A Multifaceted Leader Remembered
Senate Democrats Criticize Biden's Unilateral Israel Arms Sale, Urge De-escalation in Ongoing Conflict
3 mins
Senate Democrats Criticize Biden's Unilateral Israel Arms Sale, Urge De-escalation in Ongoing Conflict
South Korea Close to Completing Collection of Penalties from Late President Chun Doo-hwan
3 mins
South Korea Close to Completing Collection of Penalties from Late President Chun Doo-hwan
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
4 hours
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
4 hours
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
5 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
6 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
6 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
6 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
6 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
7 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
8 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app