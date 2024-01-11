en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Gujarat Lobby Plotting to Undermine Shiv Sena’s Legacy, Alleges Sanjay Raut

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 11, 2024 at 1:07 pm EST
Gujarat Lobby Plotting to Undermine Shiv Sena’s Legacy, Alleges Sanjay Raut

Sanjay Raut, a prominent leader of India’s Shiv Sena political party, has sparked a political maelstrom with his recent allegations. Raut claims that a ‘Gujarat lobby’ is orchestrating a campaign to undermine the Shiv Sena—a party founded by iconic political figure, Bal Thackeray. His comments seem to point towards an intricate political maneuver designed to marginalize the Shiv Sena, a party that has long held significant sway in the state of Maharashtra and has wielded considerable influence in India’s political arena.

The Allegations and Their Implications

Raut’s statement portrays an ongoing battle of interests between regional political factions. The ‘Gujarat lobby’, as he refers to them, appears as a threat to the Shiv Sena’s legacy and its stronghold in regional politics. The Shiv Sena, under Bal Thackeray, has championed regional and Marathi pride, often leading to contentious politics. Today, this ideological heritage faces challenges from what Raut describes as calculated moves by the ‘Gujarat lobby’.

The Verdict and the Legacy War

The recent ruling by the Maharashtra assembly Speaker on the split in the Shiv Sena has intensified the legacy war. The Speaker’s verdict, favouring Eknath Shinde’s faction, is seen as a political triumph for Shinde, further amplifying his political clout in the ruling coalition. This development has elicited reactions from various political leaders, including Uddhav Thackeray and Sanjay Raut, who are planning to challenge the Speaker’s order in the Supreme Court.

Decoding the Political Dynamics

Speaker Rahul Narwekar’s announcement of the Eknath Shinde faction as the ‘real Shiv Sena’ delivers a significant blow to the Uddhav Thackeray faction. The Election Commission has assigned the ‘Shiv Sena’ name and ‘bow and arrow’ symbol to the Shinde-led faction, while the Thackeray-led faction has been rebranded as Shiv Sena (UBT) with a flaming torch as its symbol. Despite the internal rift, the government’s stability seems unscathed, given the majority mark in the 288-seat Maharashtra assembly.

In the complex tapestry of India’s diverse political landscape, Raut’s assertions underscore the unseen nuances, rivalries, and power dynamics. As the legacy war within Shiv Sena escalates, the future trajectory of regional politics in Maharashtra, and its ripple effects on national politics, remain to be seen.

0
India Politics
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

India

See more
11 mins ago
Clash over 'Maharani' Shoot in J&K Assembly: Abdullah vs. Mehta
In an unexpected clash of perspectives, filmmaker Hansal Mehta and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah have locked horns over the shooting of Mehta’s web series ‘Maharani’ at the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly. The situation has sparked a fervent conversation on the intersection of politics and entertainment, and the repercussions on the
Clash over 'Maharani' Shoot in J&K Assembly: Abdullah vs. Mehta
Dhruv Jurel: A Tale of Resilience and Determination in Cricket
36 mins ago
Dhruv Jurel: A Tale of Resilience and Determination in Cricket
DGFT Clarifies No Import Restrictions on Desktop Computers in India
37 mins ago
DGFT Clarifies No Import Restrictions on Desktop Computers in India
Agastya Nanda: Tracing the Journey of Amitabh Bachchan's Grandson in Bollywood
15 mins ago
Agastya Nanda: Tracing the Journey of Amitabh Bachchan's Grandson in Bollywood
Atal Setu Bridge: An Infrastructure Marvel Transforming Transport and Economy
17 mins ago
Atal Setu Bridge: An Infrastructure Marvel Transforming Transport and Economy
Rahul Gandhi Declines Nitish Kumar's Proposal: A Shift in Political Alliances?
31 mins ago
Rahul Gandhi Declines Nitish Kumar's Proposal: A Shift in Political Alliances?
Latest Headlines
World News
Decoding the Pulse of the American Electorate: Key Concerns as U.S. Election Approaches
3 mins
Decoding the Pulse of the American Electorate: Key Concerns as U.S. Election Approaches
Mahama Urges Government to Strengthen NADMO, Lauds Transparency in Disaster Relief
7 mins
Mahama Urges Government to Strengthen NADMO, Lauds Transparency in Disaster Relief
Uganda in Focus: Sports, Politics, and Urban Development
9 mins
Uganda in Focus: Sports, Politics, and Urban Development
AFCON 2023 Kick-off: Cote d'Ivoire Claims Victory Over Guinea-Bissau
10 mins
AFCON 2023 Kick-off: Cote d'Ivoire Claims Victory Over Guinea-Bissau
Clash over 'Maharani' Shoot in J&K Assembly: Abdullah vs. Mehta
11 mins
Clash over 'Maharani' Shoot in J&K Assembly: Abdullah vs. Mehta
Dorset Councillor Bill Pipe Censured for Disrespectful Mimicry, Ordered to Undergo Diversity Training
14 mins
Dorset Councillor Bill Pipe Censured for Disrespectful Mimicry, Ordered to Undergo Diversity Training
Silent Threat: Study Reveals Higher TBE Virus Infections in Sweden
17 mins
Silent Threat: Study Reveals Higher TBE Virus Infections in Sweden
ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa Reaffirms Solidarity with Palestine, Addresses Corruption and Service Delivery
18 mins
ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa Reaffirms Solidarity with Palestine, Addresses Corruption and Service Delivery
League One Disruptions: Fan Protest and Medical Emergency Cause Chaos
20 mins
League One Disruptions: Fan Protest and Medical Emergency Cause Chaos
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
1 hour
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
1 hour
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
1 hour
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
2 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
4 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
7 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
7 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
8 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
9 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app