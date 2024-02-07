Gujarat Government Integrates Bhagavad Gita in School Syllabus Amid Controversy

In a significant development, the Gujarat government has passed a resolution to integrate the Hindu religious scripture, the Bhagavad Gita, into the school syllabus for students from Standard 6 to 12. This move was proposed by Praful Pansheriya, the Minister of State for Education, during a month-long budget session in the state assembly. By introducing the Bhagavad Gita into the curriculum, the state government aims to incorporate elements of Indian culture into students' everyday learning.

The Controversy Around the Resolution

The resolution, however, was not without controversy. The opposition party, Congress, challenged the necessity of the proposal. The party leaders claimed that the government had already decided to implement the inclusion of the Bhagavad Gita into the syllabus, making the resolution a mere political move for publicity. Congress stalwarts such as Amit Chavda, Shailesh Parmar, and Arjun Modhwadia questioned the need for the resolution and proposed that it should have been focused on promoting awareness and support for Gita education rather than reasserting an already decided action.

Rebuttal from the Speaker of the House

Dismissing these concerns, the speaker of the house, Shankar Chaudhary, stated that the resolution aimed to garner the entire house's support for the inclusion of the Bhagavad Gita in education. The state government's decision was initially met with opposition from the Congress members, but it eventually received unanimous support from the house, including from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Implication of the Decision

According to the decision, an introduction to the Bhagavad Gita will be part of the 'Sarwangi Shikshan' (holistic education) subject from Standard 6 to 8. For higher classes, from 9 to 12, it will be included in the first language syllabus. Amidst the political controversies, the decision marks a significant step in the integration of Indian culture into the school curriculum. However, it has also raised concerns about the secular nature of education and the potential implications for religious diversity in the classroom.