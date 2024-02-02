Gujarat Boosts Urban Development: Seven Municipalities Ascend to Municipal Corporations

In a bid to bolster urban development and uplift the living standards of city-dwellers, the Gujarat government has announced the conversion of seven municipalities into municipal corporations. The announcement was made by the state's Finance Minister, Kanubhai Desai, during the fiscal year 2024-25 budget presentation in the state assembly.

Municipalities to Municipal Corporations: A New Trajectory

The municipalities of Navsari, Gandhidham, Morbi, Vapi, Anand, Mehsana, and Surendranagar-Wadhwan are poised to morph into municipal corporations. This strategic move will elevate the tally of municipal corporations in Gujarat to 15, joining the ranks of the existing eight - Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, Rajkot, Jamnagar, Bhavnagar, Junagadh, and Gandhinagar.

Urbanization: A Cornerstone for Economic Progress

With nearly half of Gujarat's population residing in urban areas, and a projected surge in city living up to 75 percent by 2047, the government is zeroing in on city development as a central pillar for economic advancement. The metamorphosis of these municipalities into municipal corporations is set to unlock additional funds from both state and central governments, earmarked for the development of public infrastructure and services, such as public transport. This transition seeks to echo the success of the latest municipal corporation formed in Gujarat - the Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation in 2010.

Urban Development Boost in Gujarat

Apart from the municipalities' conversion, the state government has outlined a suite of initiatives aimed at urban development. These include plans for extending the Sabarmati Riverfront, establishing a centralized system for emergency services, and the expansion of GIFT City. These initiatives, coupled with the municipalities' transformation, signal a robust thrust towards urban development in Gujarat, keeping pace with the rapid urbanization trend in the state.