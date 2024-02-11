Gujarat Assembly Embraces Organic Food and Ancient Wisdom: A New Chapter Unfolds

In a fascinating turn of events, the Gujarat Assembly's public canteen has found a new manager in Amul, a dairy cooperative renowned for its commitment to organic produce. This shift occurred during a recent assembly session, where the canteen proudly displayed pouches of organic pulses, symbolizing Amul's dedication to promoting healthier and more sustainable food choices.

Political Banter Amidst Organic Pulses

The assembly session witnessed an intriguing exchange of words between senior minister Rushikesh Patel from the ruling party and Congress MLA Shailesh Parmar. In a colorful analogy, Patel likened the development of Gujarat under Congress's regime to a train moving in first gear. He then asserted that the BJP had propelled it into top gear with projects like the Vande Bharat and bullet train.

Parmar, however, was quick to retort. He argued that the coaches of the BJP's fast-moving train were, in fact, the legacy of the Congress party. This verbal volleyball served as an intriguing backdrop to the organic pulses and other Amul products adorning the canteen.

Bhagavad Gita in School Curriculum: A Novel Initiative

Amidst these political exchanges, the state government introduced a resolution to incorporate the Bhagavad Gita into the school curriculum. This decision aims to instill the message of 'keep working without worrying about the results' among the youth, in hopes of reducing the alarming rate of suicide cases.

By teaching students about the Bhagavad Gita's philosophy, the government seeks to foster resilience and mental fortitude in the face of adversity. This move underscores the importance of holistic education and mental well-being, especially in today's fast-paced world.

A New Chapter for Gujarat

As the Gujarat Assembly session unfolded, it became clear that change was afoot. The introduction of Amul's organic fare in the canteen signaled a growing awareness towards healthier eating habits and sustainable practices. Meanwhile, the political banter between Patel and Parmar served as a reminder of the ongoing power dynamics and competing visions for the state's future.

Perhaps most significantly, the proposed inclusion of the Bhagavad Gita in the school curriculum marks a bold step towards addressing the pressing issue of youth mental health. By drawing on ancient wisdom, the government hopes to empower the next generation with the tools they need to navigate life's challenges.

In this way, the Gujarat Assembly session encapsulated a complex tapestry of developments, from the tangible presence of organic pulses to the intangible exploration of philosophical teachings. As the assembly adjourned, it was evident that Gujarat was not only changing gears but also charting a new course for its citizens.