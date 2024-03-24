Guinea-Bissau Crisis: President Embalo Accused of Dictatorial Moves Amid Political Turmoil

Since Umaro Sissoco Embalo became president of Guinea-Bissau three years ago, he has systematically clashed with political opponents, parliament, and other state institutions, leading the West African country into a grave political crisis. This began with a failed coup attempt in 2022, to which he responded by arresting opposition figures, and escalated in December 2023 when clashes between the National Guard and presidential guard forces resulted in fatalities. Sissoco's subsequent dissolution of the Bissau-Guinean parliament and dismissal of the elected government have sparked accusations of dictatorial ambitions.

Systematic Consolidation of Power

Embaló, a former Brigadier General, has been accused of consolidating power by disregarding principles of rule of law, pressuring the judiciary, and conditioning the legislative through the dissolution of parliament. This move has raised concerns among citizens and critics, including former Minister of Justice Carmelita Pires and Bubacar Ture, president of the Guinean League for Human Rights, who see the state of democracy in Guinea-Bissau as being at risk.

Political Crisis and International Image

In the face of growing criticism, Sissoco has attempted to polish his international image, assuming the chairmanship of ECOWAS in July 2022 and engaging in diplomatic missions abroad. Despite his assertions of being a "man of the people," his actions have led to a political crisis and power struggle within Guinea-Bissau, casting doubts on the possibility of conducting free, fair, and legal elections in the near future.

Implications for Guinea-Bissau's Future

The current political instability in Guinea-Bissau poses significant challenges for the country's future. The dissolution of parliament and the lack of conditions for new elections have created a deadlock, with critics suggesting that Sissoco's actions are leading the country towards dictatorship. As Guinea-Bissau stands on the brink, the international community and citizens alike watch closely, hoping for a resolution that restores democracy and stability.