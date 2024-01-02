Guilty of Voter Fraud, Former Commissioner Withdraws Candidacy for City Clerk

In a turn of events that has stirred controversy in the city of Troy, Rensselaer County, the Republican-majority City Council had nominated former Elections Commissioner Jason Schofield for the position of Assistant City Clerk – a move that has since been abandoned. Schofield, who had pleaded guilty to 12 federal counts of voter fraud in January 2023, made the decision to withdraw his candidacy for the position in the face of public criticism.

Controversial Nomination

Schofield’s nomination was heavily criticized by Democrat Sue Steele, the incoming council president. She considered it inappropriate to appoint someone who had admitted to using personal information for fraudulent voting to a role with access to sensitive data. Schofield’s crimes were tied to fraudulent absentee ballot applications in county elections in 2021, and his nomination to a position of public trust raised eyebrows.

Justification and Withdrawal

Explaining the nomination, Majority leader Tom Casey referenced recent state laws designed to seal certain criminal records to aid in employment after rehabilitation. Casey highlighted Schofield’s immediate acceptance of responsibility and his impressive resume as reasons for the nomination. However, Schofield’s decision to withdraw his candidacy came after a lack of support from Democratic members of the council.

Legal Consequences

Schofield is scheduled to be sentenced in May 2024 and could face up to five years in federal prison for each count of voter fraud. His actions, which significantly undermined the integrity of the electoral process, have had lasting implications not only for him but also for the public’s faith in the system.