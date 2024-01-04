Guest Lecturers Detained in Bengaluru: A Call for Job Regularization Echoes

On a determined march through the bustling city of Bengaluru, a substantial cadre of guest lecturers found themselves detained by local law enforcement, their plea for job regularization abruptly disrupted. The educators, hailing from government first-grade colleges scattered across the state, initiated their padayatra – a journey on foot – from Siddaganga Mutt in Tumakuru on January 1st. Their objective was to make their voices heard at a significant rally at Freedom Park on Thursday, a plan that was halted by the police intervention.

Detention to Prevent Traffic Disruptions

The decision to detain the marching lecturers was ostensibly driven by the need to avert traffic disruptions as the group made their way into the city. However, this action has amplified their cause, highlighting the precarious nature of their employment and the need for job security.

Aam Aadmi Party’s State Chief Advocates for Regularization

Prior to their detention, the lecturers were met by Aam Aadmi Party’s state chief and former MLA Mukyamantri Chandru in Nelamangala. Chandru has since urged the state government to regularize these educators’ positions, citing the precedent set by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi. The Delhi government recently undertook similar action, acknowledging the vital role of such educators and providing them with deserved job security.

Unresolved Issue of Job Regularization

The incident in Bengaluru underscores a broader, unresolved issue concerning the regularization of guest lecturers’ jobs across the nation. As educators who play an instrumental role in shaping the minds of future generations, their call for job security resonates deeply. The widespread support they have garnered thus far suggests a pressing need for the government to address their concerns.