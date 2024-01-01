en English
Politics

Guernsey’s Housing Crisis: Deputy Gollop’s Intense Focus in New Role

By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 1, 2024 at 10:31 am EST
Guernsey's Housing Crisis: Deputy Gollop's Intense Focus in New Role

In the heart of Guernsey’s political landscape, a significant reshuffling has occurred. Deputy John Gollop, a well-respected and longest-serving States Member, has been appointed to the new Policy and Resources Committee (P&R), following the controversial ousting of Deputy Peter Ferbrache’s team. The dismissal was a response to the team’s persistent attempts to resolve the island’s budget deficit through the introduction of a goods and services tax (GST) – an approach that proved unpopular among the residents.

Addressing Guernsey’s Housing Crisis

The primary focus of Deputy Gollop in his new role is the pressing issue of Guernsey’s housing crisis. A problem that Gollop views as critical and in urgent need of resolution. The prevalent housing prices on the island have skyrocketed, becoming an unattainable dream for many residents whose incomes simply do not match up.

Gollop advocates for a comprehensive reassessment of the island’s housing model. His approach calls for innovative strategies designed to enhance the social housing sector and provide much-needed support for young couples and first-time homebuyers struggling to step onto the property ladder.

Channelcast: Shining a Light on Current Affairs

Further shedding light on these issues is the popular podcast Channelcast. Produced by ITV News, this current affairs program uncovers stories from the Channel Islands, providing insightful and often thought-provoking content to its listeners. The program features discussions on a wide range of topics, including the housing crisis, and interviews with notable figures influencing the landscape.

King Charles III Honors Influential Figures

In a separate development, King Charles III has officially recognized several individuals for their contributions. Among those honored are Raymond Evison, Julia Bowditch, Vanessa Wakeford, Kevin Keen, Michael Blackie, and Peter Tabb. The context of their recognition, however, remains undisclosed.

In an effort to alleviate the housing affordability crisis, the Infrastructure Minister of Jersey has given his approval for a £120 million development project in St Helier. The project will see the construction of 238 apartments and a 103-room hotel, further highlighted on ITV’s evening programming. Deputy Gollop, in agreement with this move, has emphasized the urgency of the situation, indicating a pressing need for similar initiatives in Guernsey.

Politics Social Issues
author

Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

