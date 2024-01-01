Guernsey’s Housing Crisis: Deputy Gollop’s Intense Focus in New Role

In the heart of Guernsey’s political landscape, a significant reshuffling has occurred. Deputy John Gollop, a well-respected and longest-serving States Member, has been appointed to the new Policy and Resources Committee (P&R), following the controversial ousting of Deputy Peter Ferbrache’s team. The dismissal was a response to the team’s persistent attempts to resolve the island’s budget deficit through the introduction of a goods and services tax (GST) – an approach that proved unpopular among the residents.

Addressing Guernsey’s Housing Crisis

The primary focus of Deputy Gollop in his new role is the pressing issue of Guernsey’s housing crisis. A problem that Gollop views as critical and in urgent need of resolution. The prevalent housing prices on the island have skyrocketed, becoming an unattainable dream for many residents whose incomes simply do not match up.

Gollop advocates for a comprehensive reassessment of the island’s housing model. His approach calls for innovative strategies designed to enhance the social housing sector and provide much-needed support for young couples and first-time homebuyers struggling to step onto the property ladder.

In an effort to alleviate the housing affordability crisis, the Infrastructure Minister of Jersey has given his approval for a £120 million development project in St Helier. The project will see the construction of 238 apartments and a 103-room hotel, further highlighted on ITV’s evening programming. Deputy Gollop, in agreement with this move, has emphasized the urgency of the situation, indicating a pressing need for similar initiatives in Guernsey.