Gucci Granny's Pro-Trump Rap Ignites Social Media

A viral video posted by the 'Mayor Of Magaville' YouTube account, starring 'Gucci Granny,' has sparked an online frenzy, becoming the source of countless memes and jokes on social media. Adorned with jewelry and radiating confidence, Gucci Granny raps about her staunch support for Donald Trump while mocking the 'woke' culture.

Trump, Gucci, and Grandmotherly Swagger

In the video, Gucci Granny is not shy about her political leanings. She openly calls for Trump to be included in his campaign, with lyrics that praise her own flamboyant style and political stance. The reactions online have been diverse, ranging from humorous comments about charging grandkids rent to suggestions that American brands should be promoted over elite ones such as Gucci.

'Mayor Of Magaville' and The Rise of MAGA Rap

The Mayor of Magaville channel, boasting over 117,000 subscribers and home to 600 pro-Trump videos, is run by South Floridian Kurt Jantz, also known as Forgiato Blow. Jantz claims to be the pioneer of 'MAGA rap.' His music often features conservative figures and delves into culture war topics. His claim to fame, a song titled 'Boycott Target,' topped the iTunes chart in May 2023.

From Autos to Politics: The Man Behind the Music

Jantz is not only a musician but also a political commentator. He provides political commentary through his videos. Interestingly, Jantz is the grandson of Auto-Trader magazine founder Stuart Arnold. His latest video and music career have drawn significant attention, and Newsweek has attempted to contact Jantz for additional comments.