Gubernatorial Aspirant Funmilayo Waheed-Adekojo Confident of APC Ticket Victory

Funmilayo Waheed-Adekojo, a gubernatorial aspirant under the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), has expressed unwavering confidence in her quest for the governorship ticket of the party. In a statement issued in Akure, the state capital, Funmilayo boldly declared that no one can impede her path to securing the APC's governorship ticket.

Commitment to Party Principles

Asserting her readiness to face other aspirants in the party's primary scheduled for April 2024, Funmilayo emphasized her deep sense of duty and dedication to the progress of Ondo State. She underscored her alignment with the principles and values that define the APC, citing her track record of leadership, integrity, and inclusivity as evidence of her suitability for the gubernatorial candidacy.

Confidence in Leadership Abilities

Expressing gratitude for the overwhelming support from party members, stakeholders, and constituents, Funmilayo reiterated her conviction that she is the right candidate to represent the APC in the upcoming gubernatorial election. She exuded optimism about the prospects of success, highlighting her determination to run a robust campaign that resonates with the aspirations of the people of Ondo State.

Promise of Inclusive Governance

Funmilayo pledged to engage with all segments of society, listen to their concerns, and craft policies that address their needs. She envisioned a prosperous, inclusive, and sustainable future for Ondo State, where every citizen has the opportunity to thrive and succeed under her leadership.

Gratitude and Determination

Grateful for the privilege to serve the party and the state, Funmilayo expressed eagerness for the journey ahead. With unity, determination, and the support of the people of Ondo State, she expressed confidence in emerging victorious in the gubernatorial election and leading the state to greater heights.