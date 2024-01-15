en English
Guatemala

Guatemala’s Presidential Inauguration Delayed Amid Congressional Debate and Protests

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 14, 2024 at 8:25 pm EST
In a turn of events that has gripped Guatemala, the inauguration of president-elect Bernardo Arevalo was unceremoniously delayed. The cause: a fiery debate within Congress over the admission of new lawmakers. The right-wing dominated Congress, a vocal opposition to Arevalo, suspended the inauguration of the legislature, leading to widespread protests by Arevalo’s supporters outside the Congress building, and subsequent clashes with law enforcement.

Contention Over Congressional Seats

The contentious issue revolves around members of Arevalo’s Semilla (Seed) movement. The question: should they be seated as regular deputies or as independents? This quandary arises in the wake of the temporary suspension of Arevalo’s party. The Guatemalan Constitution mandates that the presidential transfer must occur at 4:00 pm, regardless of whether a formal swearing-in ceremony has taken place. However, this delay is viewed by many as a calculated obstruction attempt by political forces accused of corruption, to stymie Arevalo, who has pledged to fight corruption head-on.

Unexpected Victory and Anticipated Challenges

Arevalo, who emerged as the unexpected victor in the August elections, is anticipated to face considerable opposition from deeply entrenched political-criminal elites and a fragmented Congress. His impending presidency is being viewed with optimism by many, including the Indigenous Mayans who have celebrated the imminent change in the political landscape.

Transition from a Tainted Administration

Arevalo is set to replace Alejandro Giammattei, whose administration has been steeped in controversy, marred by allegations of corruption, oppressive actions against journalists, and the forced exile of anti-graft prosecutors. As Guatemala stands at the precipice of a new political era, the world watches with bated breath, hoping for a smooth transition and a government dedicated to combating corruption and fostering equality.

Guatemala Politics
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

