en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Guatemala

Guatemala Congress Resumes Amid Tensions Over Delayed Inauguration of President-elect Arevalo

author
By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 14, 2024 at 9:50 pm EST
Guatemala Congress Resumes Amid Tensions Over Delayed Inauguration of President-elect Arevalo

In an unprecedented twist of events in Guatemala City on January 14, 2024, the inauguration of President-elect Bernardo Arevalo and his deputy, Karin Herrera, was dramatically postponed. The delay, ignited by a controversial decision from Guatemala’s highest court, led to a surge in civil unrest as agitated supporters overran barricades and threatened to force entry into Congress.

Legal and Political Power Struggle

The crux of the delay lay in the court’s ruling that lawmakers from the Semilla party would be inaugurated as independents, and not under their party’s banner. This curious ruling sparked a power struggle and instantly threatened to undermine the incoming Arevalo administration. However, Arevalo, a staunch anti-corruption crusader, remains unfazed despite his party controlling a meager 23 out of the 160 seats in Congress. This political imbalance leaves him susceptible to political attacks.

International Recognition Amid Domestic Unrest

Despite the domestic turmoil, the Arevalo-Herrera leadership received international recognition. Notable figures such as U.S. aid chief Samantha Power, Taiwan, and Honduran Foreign Minister Enrique Reina confirmed their acknowledgement of Arevalo and Herrera’s legitimate election. The U.S. has also previously enforced visa restrictions on Guatemalan nationals, including lawmakers, for subversion of democracy.

Unrelenting Pressure and Regional Tensions

The international community continues to exert pressure on the administration of outgoing President Alejandro Giammattei to facilitate a seamless transition. The attorney general, a perceived ally of Giammattei, has made concerted efforts to tarnish Arevalo’s victory and stymie his transition. In a seemingly unrelated yet indicative event of increasing regional tensions, a guided missile from Lebanon claimed two lives in northern Israel.

0
Guatemala Politics
author

Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Guatemala

See more
1 hour ago
Guatemala's Presidential Inauguration Delayed Amid Congressional Debate and Protests
In a turn of events that has gripped Guatemala, the inauguration of president-elect Bernardo Arevalo was unceremoniously delayed. The cause: a fiery debate within Congress over the admission of new lawmakers. The right-wing dominated Congress, a vocal opposition to Arevalo, suspended the inauguration of the legislature, leading to widespread protests by Arevalo’s supporters outside the
Guatemala's Presidential Inauguration Delayed Amid Congressional Debate and Protests
Political Rifts Emerge as PTI-N Reneges on Agreement with PTI
1 day ago
Political Rifts Emerge as PTI-N Reneges on Agreement with PTI
Vermont Trooper Archer: A Beacon of Bravery Amid Freezing Waters
1 day ago
Vermont Trooper Archer: A Beacon of Bravery Amid Freezing Waters
Bernardo Arevalo Inaugurated as President of Guatemala Amidst Legal Challenges
10 hours ago
Bernardo Arevalo Inaugurated as President of Guatemala Amidst Legal Challenges
Bernardo Arevalo Assumes Presidency Amid Legal Challenges: The Struggle and Support
11 hours ago
Bernardo Arevalo Assumes Presidency Amid Legal Challenges: The Struggle and Support
Bernardo Arévalo Inaugurated as Guatemala's New President Amid Hope and Challenges
17 hours ago
Bernardo Arévalo Inaugurated as Guatemala's New President Amid Hope and Challenges
Latest Headlines
World News
Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong's Diplomatic Mission Amid Gaza Conflict
1 min
Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong's Diplomatic Mission Amid Gaza Conflict
U.S. Delegation Arrives in Taiwan Following Election of New Leader Lai Ching-te
1 min
U.S. Delegation Arrives in Taiwan Following Election of New Leader Lai Ching-te
The Intricate Dance of Failure, Success, and Perfectionism
5 mins
The Intricate Dance of Failure, Success, and Perfectionism
Cape Verde Clinches Victory Against Ghana in AFCON 2023 Qualifier
8 mins
Cape Verde Clinches Victory Against Ghana in AFCON 2023 Qualifier
Postpartum Woman Recovers from Peripartum Cardiomyopathy: A Case Study
10 mins
Postpartum Woman Recovers from Peripartum Cardiomyopathy: A Case Study
Alexander Djiku: Ghana's Beacon of Hope in Africa Cup of Nations 2023
10 mins
Alexander Djiku: Ghana's Beacon of Hope in Africa Cup of Nations 2023
Israel-Hamas Conflict: 100 Days of Enduring Confrontation
11 mins
Israel-Hamas Conflict: 100 Days of Enduring Confrontation
Alexander Djiku: The Rising Star of Ghana's Black Stars in AFCON 2023
11 mins
Alexander Djiku: The Rising Star of Ghana's Black Stars in AFCON 2023
2008 to 2024: A Decade of Political Evolution in Pakistan
13 mins
2008 to 2024: A Decade of Political Evolution in Pakistan
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
1 hour
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
2 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
2 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
2 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
6 hours
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
6 hours
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
12 hours
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
15 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
15 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app