Guatemala Congress Resumes Amid Tensions Over Delayed Inauguration of President-elect Arevalo

In an unprecedented twist of events in Guatemala City on January 14, 2024, the inauguration of President-elect Bernardo Arevalo and his deputy, Karin Herrera, was dramatically postponed. The delay, ignited by a controversial decision from Guatemala’s highest court, led to a surge in civil unrest as agitated supporters overran barricades and threatened to force entry into Congress.

Legal and Political Power Struggle

The crux of the delay lay in the court’s ruling that lawmakers from the Semilla party would be inaugurated as independents, and not under their party’s banner. This curious ruling sparked a power struggle and instantly threatened to undermine the incoming Arevalo administration. However, Arevalo, a staunch anti-corruption crusader, remains unfazed despite his party controlling a meager 23 out of the 160 seats in Congress. This political imbalance leaves him susceptible to political attacks.

International Recognition Amid Domestic Unrest

Despite the domestic turmoil, the Arevalo-Herrera leadership received international recognition. Notable figures such as U.S. aid chief Samantha Power, Taiwan, and Honduran Foreign Minister Enrique Reina confirmed their acknowledgement of Arevalo and Herrera’s legitimate election. The U.S. has also previously enforced visa restrictions on Guatemalan nationals, including lawmakers, for subversion of democracy.

Unrelenting Pressure and Regional Tensions

The international community continues to exert pressure on the administration of outgoing President Alejandro Giammattei to facilitate a seamless transition. The attorney general, a perceived ally of Giammattei, has made concerted efforts to tarnish Arevalo's victory and stymie his transition.