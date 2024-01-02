en English
Guaranteed Livable Income Bill Under Consideration in Canada: A Beacon of Hope or a Path to Stagnation?

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:31 am EST
Guaranteed Livable Income Bill Under Consideration in Canada: A Beacon of Hope or a Path to Stagnation?

In a move that may redefine the landscape of welfare in Canada, the Senate is deliberating a Guaranteed Livable Income Bill. This landmark proposal seeks to dispense a monthly payment of $24,000 annually to every individual above 17 years, irrespective of their employment status. The broad eligibility spectrum encompasses temporary workers, permanent residents, and refugee claimants.

The Financial Equation

Additional tax revenues of $93 billion have been earmarked to fund this audacious universal income scheme. However, the Fraser Institute posits that the cost could spiral to an astronomical $465 billion. Critics have been vociferous in their disapproval of the government’s strategy to balance the funding through tax hikes. Their central argument hinges on the notion that such a plan does not engender new wealth or foster economic progress but instigates a vicious cycle of redistribution bereft of growth.

Ramifications on Economy and Productivity

Opponents of the Guaranteed Livable Income scheme caution against its potential to disincentivize savings and investment, both quintessential to economic growth and innovation. The specter of reduced productivity looms large as individuals might lack the incentive to work, paving the way for economic stagnation. Furthermore, critics warn of the emergence of underground economies.

Welfare or Universal Support?

Detractors argue that welfare efforts should be laser-focused on aiding those in genuine need, rather than espousing widespread income support. Such an approach, they argue, would stimulate participation in the workforce and stave off economic stagnation. This argument gains weight in light of the struggles faced by half of Canadians living paycheck to paycheck.

Previous Attempts and Ongoing Discussions

Canadian officials have been mulling over the concept of a Canada-wide universal basic income program since October, a plan conceived by Senator Kim Pate. This interest was sparked by the termination of the Ontario Basic Income Pilot project in 2018 and the roll-out of the Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB) in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The discourse around universal basic income has been trending online, inciting a flurry of debates among Canadians about the merits and drawbacks of such a program.

The Disability Benefit Act

Meanwhile, the Canada Disability Benefit Act, enacted on June 22, 2023, is currently in effect, aiming to address the high poverty rates amid people with disabilities. This act is designed to provide a basic income for Canadians with disabilities, a step towards rectifying this inequality. The government continues to seek public input on the proposed Canada Disability Benefit through various channels, including an online engagement tool, email, and phone.

Canada Economy Politics
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

