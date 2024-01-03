Guam’s OPA Unveils Strategic Plan for Increased Autonomy

Guam’s Office of Public Accountability (OPA) has embarked on a path to bolster its independence, revealing a strategic plan for 2024-2028 that outlines ambitions for enhanced budgetary control. The proposed reforms illuminate the institution’s quest for greater autonomy and control over its financial resources. The announcement was made on December 28, 2023, marking a significant step in the evolution of this public auditor’s office.

Securing Budgetary Control

As part of the strategic plan, Senators Joanne Brown and Telo Taitague have proposed Bill 227-37. This legislative initiative would secure the OPA’s annual budget at 0.25% of the annual general fund revenues, offering a fixed and predictable source of funding. This proposal mirrors one of the performance measures detailed in the OPA’s new strategic plan, reflecting a concerted effort to attain financial independence.

A Statutory Assurance

Public Auditor Benjamin Cruz has vocalized his apprehensions regarding the existing provision for the OPA’s funding. Despite a similar provision being included in the fiscal 2023 budget law, Cruz believes that this assurance does not carry the same weight as a formal statute. He posits that budget provisions can be easily bypassed in future laws, whereas a statute would necessitate a formal repeal. As a result, Senators Brown and Taitague are reintroducing the legislation to formally codify the funding provision.

Future Measures for Independence

Beyond budgetary control, the OPA is contemplating additional measures to safeguard its independence. Proposed legislation might grant public auditors immunity from lawsuits or prosecution while performing their duties. Senator Brown has shown willingness to consider this proposal, pending review of the specific language and potential implications. This initiative further underlines the OPA’s commitment to fortifying its operational autonomy and its resolve to promote responsible and effective government management in Guam.