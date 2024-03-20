Guam Utilities Forge Ahead Without AG's Review, Igniting Legal and Operational Challenges

Amidst a notable standoff, the Guam Waterworks Authority (GWA) and the Guam Power Authority (GPA) are determined to press forward with their procurement processes, irrespective of the Attorney General (AG) Douglas Moylan's withdrawal from reviewing their contracts. This decision emerges from a protracted conflict over contract reviews, leading to potential risks of unenforceable agreements and further legal entanglements. Moylan has stepped back from representing not only these utilities but also other Guam agencies, citing conflicts of interest, thus complicating the contract approval pathway for projects exceeding $500,000.

Advertisment

Utility Operations in Limbo

With the utilities' decision to move ahead without AG Moylan's oversight, there's an air of uncertainty surrounding the legality and enforceability of contracts, especially those concerning essential services like water and power. Teresa Rojas, counsel for GWA, articulated the utilities' stance, emphasizing their legal autonomy in contract management despite the AG's traditional role in reviewing and endorsing such documents. This bold move was discussed openly during a session with the Consolidated Commission on Utilities (CCU), where concerns were raised about the potential ramifications of proceeding without the AG's legal blessing.

Seeking Solutions Amidst Standoff

Advertisment

The AG's office has proposed alternative measures for contract review, aiming to maintain some level of oversight without acting as the legal counsel for these agencies. However, the utilities' leadership, alongside CCU members, expressed frustration over the perceived inaction from the AG's side, fearing delays in critical projects, including those aimed at preventing power shortages. The ongoing dispute has led to calls for a reevaluation of the AG's role in the contract review process, with some suggesting that direct legislative action may be necessary to clarify these responsibilities and ensure operational continuity.

Implications for Future Procurements

As the utilities and the AG's office navigate this legal quagmire, the ultimate impact on future procurements remains uncertain. The situation has sparked a broader discussion on the efficiency of government operations and the need for a transparent, expedient process for reviewing and approving essential contracts. With the utilities taking a stand against what they perceive as bureaucratic obstacles, the outcome of this dispute could redefine the landscape of government procurement in Guam, potentially setting a precedent for how agency contracts are handled in the face of legal and administrative challenges.

The unfolding scenario underscores the delicate balance between ensuring legal compliance and maintaining uninterrupted utility services for the public. As both sides explore possible resolutions, the community watches closely, hoping for a swift and amicable solution that safeguards the interests of all stakeholders and ensures the continued provision of essential services.