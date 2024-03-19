Guam Seeks Foster Parents Amid Rising Children in Need: A Call to Action by Speaker Terlaje

On March 25, an important informational briefing hosted by Speaker Therese Terlaje's Committee on Health aims to ignite a passionate response from the community towards fostering children in need. Amidst a growing disparity between the availability of foster homes and the increasing number of children requiring care, this briefing is set to provide valuable insights and encourage action. With 667 children currently under Child Protective Service custody and only 73 licensed foster homes, the urgency for community involvement has never been greater.

Understanding the Need

Speaker Terlaje, through this initiative, seeks to address the dire need for more foster homes in Guam. The statistics are alarming: with 667 children in need and merely 73 homes available, the gap is significant. This discrepancy leads to 16 children currently placed in shelters, awaiting the chance for a nurturing home environment. The briefing will bring together current foster parents, child welfare professionals, and dedicated staff members to share experiences, insights, and testimonies on the impact of fostering.

Steps to Becoming a Foster Parent

The March 25 briefing is designed not only to raise awareness but also to guide prospective foster parents through the process. The aim is to demystify the journey towards becoming a foster parent, highlighting the critical role these individuals can play in a child’s life. The speaker’s office emphasizes the availability of resources to support foster parents, ensuring they are not alone in this commendable journey. Community members with the capacity to provide a stable and loving environment are particularly encouraged to attend.

Community Call to Action

The upcoming briefing is more than just an informational session; it is a clarion call to the community to step forward and make a tangible difference in the lives of children in need. Interested individuals and families are urged to tune into the Guam Legislature channel on YouTube on March 25, at 2 p.m. This event is a significant step towards bridging the gap between the number of foster homes needed and the children waiting for a place to call home.

As Speaker Terlaje and the Committee on Health, Land, Justice, and Culture spearhead this initiative, the potential for positive change is immense. The briefing not only seeks to recruit more foster parents but also to foster a deeper understanding of the vital role these individuals play in the life of a child. The hope is that this event will inspire many to open their homes and hearts, making a lasting impact on the future of Guam’s children.