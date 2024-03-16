Guam Power Authority's Emergency Power Deal Stalls Over Legal Concerns with Aggreko Contract

The Guam Power Authority's (GPA) urgent bid to secure temporary power to avert summer outages has hit a legal snag, with the attorney general's office raising concerns over the contract's compliance with local laws. This development has put the spotlight on the need for swift resolution to ensure the island's power stability.

Advertisment

Legal Hurdles in Power Procurement

At the heart of the controversy is the proposed contract with Aggreko, a power supplier tasked to deliver 20 megawatts of emergency power. The attorney general's office, under Douglas Moylan, has identified several legal issues with the contract, notably the absence of clauses on ethical standards, wage obligations, and the specific type of contract being proposed. These gaps have necessitated a return of the procurement documents to GPA for correction, highlighting the stringent review process aimed at ensuring transparency and fairness in public contracts.

Impact on Summer Power Supply

Advertisment

The delay introduces uncertainty into GPA's preparations for the upcoming summer, traditionally a period of high electricity demand. With a current capacity of around 270 MW and anticipated demands reaching up to 260 MW, the margin for error is slim, especially if any generators require offline repairs. The deal with Aggreko is critical not only for providing immediate relief but also for assisting in generator repairs to add an additional 34 MW to the grid. The impasse thus raises concerns over potential power shortages that could affect thousands of residents and businesses on the island.

Next Steps and Potential Outcomes

GPA is now tasked with addressing the attorney general's concerns, a process that includes clarifying the contract's nature and ensuring compliance with both local and federal laws. The revised contract will then undergo further review before potentially receiving the governor's sign-off and the Public Utilities Commission's final authorization. This situation underscores the complexities of emergency procurement and the critical balance between expediency and adherence to legal standards. As the community watches closely, the resolution of these legal issues will be pivotal in ensuring Guam's power stability during the critical summer months.

As GPA revises the contract in consultation with legal experts, the broader implications for Guam's emergency power procurement processes and legal oversight mechanisms come to the fore. This episode serves as a reminder of the intricate dance between utility needs, legal frameworks, and the ever-present demand for transparency and accountability in public contracts. Stakeholders across the spectrum await a swift resolution that safeguards Guam's power supply without compromising legal and ethical standards.