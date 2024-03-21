Guam Power Authority Awaits Aggreko's Nod on Revised $25M Emergency Power Contract

As Guam braces for potential power shortages, the Guam Power Authority (GPA) finds itself in a critical negotiation phase with Aggreko, a leading temporary power supply company. The heart of the matter lies in a set of revisions proposed to a $25 million contract, aimed at addressing the island's urgent need for an additional 20 megawatts of power to prevent load shedding this summer. GPA General Manager John Benavente highlighted the importance of these revisions, stemming from guidelines set by the Office of the Attorney General of Guam, to ensure the contract complies with local laws.

Contractual Revisions at a Glance

The proposed contract revisions include significant additions such as prohibitions against gratuities, kickbacks, and favors, alongside a clause emphasizing ethical standards and the prohibition of contingent fees. These changes, recommended by the Attorney General's office, aim to fortify the contract against potential legal and ethical pitfalls. The necessity for these revisions became apparent after a review by Attorney General Douglas Moylan, prompting a re-evaluation of the contract's compliance with Guam's stringent administrative rules and regulations.

Implications of Delay

The negotiation process has not been without its setbacks. Initially anticipated to be operational by May, the power supply project now faces a delay until at least late June if Aggreko agrees to the revised terms. This postponement raises concerns over the island's power stability during the peak summer months, emphasizing the urgency for both parties to reach an agreement. GPA's proactive approach in addressing these revisions underscores their commitment to securing a reliable power source while adhering to legal and ethical standards.

Looking Ahead

With the recent approval from the Consolidated Commission on Utilities and the legislative amendment allowing GPA to engage in emergency procurement, the ball is now in Aggreko's court to accept the revised contract. The resolution of this negotiation will play a pivotal role in Guam's ability to maintain consistent power supply and avoid the inconvenience of load shedding. Stakeholders are keenly watching as the GPA navigates these critical discussions, hoping for a swift and favorable outcome that will ensure Guam's power resilience in the face of growing demand.