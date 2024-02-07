In a recent briefing, the Parliamentary Assembly of GUAM, an international organization committed to democratic processes, reported on its monitoring of Azerbaijan's extraordinary presidential elections. The Secretary General of GUAM, Altay Efendiyev, presented his observations, marking a positive note about the conduct of the elections.

Advertisment

Compliance with National Legislation

According to Efendiyev, the elections were conducted in strict accordance with national legislation. This claim was based on the observations made at the polling stations visited by the GUAM delegation, which included Deputy Mykhailo Papiev. The delegation inspected several polling stations in Sumgayit and Baku, and engaged with citizens, gathering firsthand accounts of the electoral process.

Transparency and Adherence to Voters' Rights

Advertisment

Efendiyev highlighted the transparency of the elections and the rigorous adherence to voters' rights for a free and fair election. He noted that the entire process was held within the norms of democracy, and that it fully complied with international electoral standards. These observations signal a strong democratic process at work in Azerbaijan, an important factor in a region often scrutinized for its political practices.

Organizational Excellence of the CEC

The organizational process by the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan was also commended by Efendiyev. The CEC's role in ensuring a smooth and efficient election process was deemed exemplary. The GUAM monitoring group did not register any legal violations or complaints during the election process, further solidifying the credibility of the elections.

In conclusion, the observations by the GUAM delegation underline the successful conduct of the extraordinary presidential elections in Azerbaijan. The adherence to national legislation, the transparency of the process, and the respect for voters' rights reflect a strong democratic framework. The commendable role of the CEC in organizing the elections further bolsters this view. These observations by an international body like GUAM add a layer of credibility to the elections, reinforcing Azerbaijan's commitment to democratic processes.