Guam Moves to End Statute of Limitations on Elderly Abuse: Bill 243-37 Gains Momentum

"It's about time," declared Attorney General Douglas Moylan at a public hearing on Monday, spotlighting the dire need for legislative action against elder abuse in Guam. Sen. Dwayne San Nicolas' Bill 243-37, with backing from co-sponsor Sen. William Parkinson, proposes a groundbreaking shift in the battle against the financial and property exploitation of the elderly and disabled by eliminating the statute of limitations for such crimes. This legislative push comes in response to the distressing reality that, as per the National Council on Aging, up to five million older Americans suffer abuse annually, incurring a staggering $36.5 billion in financial losses.

Advertisment

Urgent Need for Legislative Action

During the hearing, Moylan shed light on the prevalent issue of guardianship and probate cases revealing the exploitation of elderly individuals, often by their own family members. The Attorney General's endorsement of Bill 243-37 underscores the critical necessity for legal reforms to protect the vulnerable elderly population from financial predators. With the alarming statistics from the National Council on Aging indicating that 60% of elder abuse perpetrators are family members, the urgency for this bill's enactment becomes even more apparent.

Support and Advocacy for Bill 243-37

Advertisment

Sen. San Nicolas, in a powerful statement, condemned the financial exploitation of Guam's manåmko' (elders) and individuals with disabilities, advocating for the removal of the statute of limitations on such crimes. This sentiment resonates with the broader community and legal experts who recognize the imperative to safeguard the rights and well-being of the elderly. The bill's reception during the public hearing, with support from key legal figures and the community, showcases a collective agreement on the need for stringent legal measures against elder abuse.

The Path Forward

As <a href="https://www.