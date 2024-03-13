Guam Legislative Session Tackles Trash Mandate, License Extension, Vaping Regulations

At 9 a.m. on Monday, Guam lawmakers convene to deliberate on significant legislative proposals, including compulsory trash collection services for all households, extending driver's license validity to eight years, and imposing stricter regulations on the vaping industry. Amid these discussions, a pivotal vote may occur to override the governor's veto concerning the construction of a hospital at Ypao Point in Tamuning.
Comprehensive Waste Management
Under Bill 165-37, championed by Sen. Sabina Perez, a mandate would require all residential homeowners to engage with the Guam Solid Waste Authority for trash collection services. This initiative, aimed at circumventing future rate hikes, leverages water bills to identify and ensure compliance among the estimated 18,000 households not currently subscribed. Moreover, the proposal outlines mechanisms for garnishing tax refunds for non-compliance and introduces a support program for approximately 11,000 households eligible for financial assistance.
Driver's License Renewal Overhaul
Proposed by Sen. Roy Quinata, Bill 174-37 seeks to alleviate the burdens on drivers and the Department of Revenue and Taxation by extending driver's license validity from three to eight years. Mirroring the federal REAL ID Act's provisions, this bill aims to streamline the renewal process, reducing administrative overhead and improving public convenience. The measure has garnered significant support, evidenced by the co-sponsorship of nine other senators.
Vaping Industry Under Scrutiny
In response to rising concerns over youth tobacco and vape usage, Sen. Perez introduces Bills 194-37 and 195-37, targeting the sale and advertisement of tobacco and nicotine products. Bill 194-37 would require businesses to undergo training on tobacco control laws before obtaining a license, significantly increasing fines and suspensions for violations. Concurrently, Bill 195-37 proposes stringent restrictions on advertising, including bans on TV, radio, print, and proximity to points-of-sale, aiming to mitigate the influence of tobacco and e-cigarette marketing on young consumers.
As the legislative session unfolds, these discussions and potential enactments reflect Guam's proactive approach to addressing public health, safety, and administrative efficiency. The outcomes of these deliberations could set important precedents for future policy directions on the island.