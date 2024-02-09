Guam Election Commission Proposes Sweeping Changes to Save Time and Money

In an unprecedented move to save time and money, the Guam Election Commission (GEC) is advocating for significant changes to local election laws. During a public hearing at the Guam Congress Building, seven election-related bills were deliberated, each aimed at formalizing existing practices and streamlining the electoral process.

Advertisment

Removing Non-Partisan Positions from Primary Elections

Estimated Savings: Over $12,000 in ballot printing

One of the most substantial amendments proposed by the GEC is to eliminate the public auditor and attorney general positions from primary elections. This change would negate the necessity for separate ballots, thereby expediting the release of election results while slashing costs. GEC Program Coordinator Tom San Agustin estimates that this modification could save over $12,000 in ballot printing alone.

Advertisment

Revisiting Write-In Vote Protocols

Potential Concern: Transparency in the electoral process

Another contentious bill suggests altering the protocol for write-in votes. Currently, all write-in votes undergo a manual review. The new proposal would mandate a manual review only if the write-in votes could influence the outcome of the election. While this change might lead to efficiencies, concerns have been raised regarding transparency in the electoral process.

Advertisment

Adjusting Voter Registration Deadlines

Goal: A more accurate voter registry

Aiming to establish a more accurate voter registry, the GEC has put forward a bill to adjust the voter registration deadline. The proposed change would move the deadline from 10 days to 21 days before an election, allowing more time for the GEC to verify the information provided by voters.

Advertisment

Additional bills discussed include mandatory quarterly financial reporting by candidates, which is intended to enhance the GEC's advisory role and campaign finance oversight, and a bill that would codify the requirement for candidates to use their legal names on ballots—a practice already enforced by the GEC.

While some critics argue that mandatory quarterly financial reporting could add unnecessary bureaucratic burdens, supporters believe that the benefits of increased transparency and oversight far outweigh the costs. The GEC is hopeful that these amendments, if enacted, will lead to a more efficient and cost-effective electoral process.

As the GEC continues to advocate for these changes, the people of Guam will be closely watching to see how their elected officials respond. The potential for significant cost savings and increased efficiency in the election process has captured the public's attention, and many are eager to see the outcome of these proposals.

In the end, the goal is clear: to create a more streamlined and cost-effective electoral process that serves the people of Guam while maintaining the integrity and transparency that are essential to any democratic system.