Guam Election 2024: 15 Candidacies Filed, Delegate Race Heats Up with Notable Entries

As Guam gears up for its 2024 elections, the local political landscape is buzzing with activity. A total of 15 individuals have officially thrown their hats into the ring for positions such as senator, mayor, and vice mayor. However, the spotlight is increasingly turning towards the race for Guam's non-voting delegate seat in Congress, where potential candidates are beginning to emerge, signaling a potentially competitive race ahead.

Rising Interest in Delegate Candidacy

Despite 117 candidate packets being picked up, the delegate race remains in suspense as no official filings have been made yet. Among the Republicans, incumbent Del. James Moylan might face competition from Ken Leon Guerrero, a community activist known for his vocal stance on local issues. On the Democratic side, the field could be crowded with former Del. Michael San Nicolas, Sen. Amanda Shelton, former federal official Ginger Cruz, and David Lotz, all considering a run. Lotz, known for his commitment to preserving Guam's heritage, underscores the deliberation potential candidates are undertaking before committing to the race.

Key Dates and Processes

The electoral process is on a strict timeline, with May 3 marked as the deadline for filing candidate packets. This deadline sets the stage for the primaries on August 3, followed by the general election on November 5. The Guam Election Commission (GEC) plays a crucial role in this period, as it reviews and ratifies candidacy filings, a step that officially recognizes individuals as candidates for the 2024 races. This process ensures that the electoral battle is fought by qualified and duly recognized contenders.

Community Engagement and Expectations

The community's involvement and interest in the upcoming elections are palpable. With issues ranging from heritage preservation to economic development at stake, the electorate is keenly observing the unfolding political narratives. Candidates have so far filed their intentions for various local positions, but the delegate race, with its implications for Guam's representation in Congress, remains a focal point of anticipation. The coming months are expected to reveal more about the candidates' visions and their plans to address the island's unique challenges.

The political arena in Guam is set for an eventful election season. As candidates prepare their campaigns and the community watches with interest, the 2024 elections promise to be a significant milestone in Guam's political journey. With the potential for closely contested races and passionate debates, the outcome of these elections could shape the island's future in profound ways.