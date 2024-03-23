Guam Decolonization Awareness Boosted with QR Code Shirts in Mes CHamoru 2024

In a unique blend of fashion and political advocacy, Opake and the Commission on Decolonization have joined forces to create exclusive QR code shirts. Launched on March 9, 2024, these shirts aim to educate the public on Guam's quest for decolonization and its political status, marking a significant move towards increased awareness during Mes CHamoru.

Educational Outreach Takes Center Stage

At the heart of this initiative is the commission's commitment to education. Given the challenges in proceeding with a political status plebiscite due to a 2019 court ruling deeming the voting process as race-based, the focus has shifted toward raising awareness. The QR code on each shirt directs people to crucial information about decolonization, a strategy Executive Director Melvin Won Pat Borja believes will turn wearers into "walking billboards" for the cause.

The inability to hold a plebiscite without revising or repealing the current law has not deterred the commission. Instead, it has intensified efforts to craft a definition of "native inhabitants of Guam" that aligns with constitutional mandates while preserving the right to self-determination for those directly impacted by colonization. This process has encountered complications, including a temporary withdrawal of representation by the Attorney General's office for several agencies, including the governor's office.

Possibilities and Challenges

The quest for a plebiscite and the broader goal of decolonization face significant obstacles, not least of which is the legal framework that currently restricts such a vote. However, the commission remains hopeful, exploring alternatives such as legislative changes or the involvement of non-governmental organizations to facilitate the voting process without government funds. This innovative approach to advocacy, combining education, fashion, and legal strategy, underscores the complex but crucial journey toward self-determination for Guam.